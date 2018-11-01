12 Pop Songs That Make Amazing Wedding Songs For You & Bae’s Special Day

What's your favorite kind of music? Whether your go-to is rock, country, rap, or pop, there's likely a genre out there that you just can't keep yourself from jamming out to. For those of you who love pop music, I'm right there with you. It's just so easy to love. It's perfect for road trips, gym sessions, your daily commute, and the weekly pregame. Not to mention, there are countless pop songs that make amazing wedding songs, too.

There's a pop song for every feeling, mood, situation, and event. So, narrowing down which song you and your spouse want to debut as a married couple to can be tricky. Do you want to stick to a more traditional slow song? Or switch it up with and dance to a pump-up jam? Do you want a tune that everyone in the room will recognize right away? Your wedding day is your day. You and bae get to make the rules, in spite of what may be "expected" or "typical." If you've decided you want to come out with a pop song, but you're not sure where to start looking, here are 12 songs that'll make your day even more special than it already will be.

1 "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri Christina Perri on YouTube "And all along I believed I would find you Time has brought your heart to me I have loved you for a thousand years I'll love you for a thousand more" This Twilight anthem serves as the beautifully perfect song to begin your journey into forever with the love of your life.

2 "All of Me" by John Legend johnlegendVEVO on YouTube "'Cause all of me Loves all of you Love your curves and all your edges All your perfect imperfections Give your all to me I’ll give my all to you You’re my end and my beginning Even when I lose I’m winning" John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are easily one of the most beloved celebrity couples. I can't get enough of their playful banter, their too-adorable-to-handle pictures, and their constant encouragement of each other's careers. This song portrays that love to a T.

3 "Morning Light" by Justin Timberlake featuring Alicia Keys Justin Timberlake - Topic on YouTube "I know I got somewhere to go But I'm thinking we should lay here in love (lay here in love) Ooh, 'cause baby, it's no lie Ooh, I could watch you 'til the day I die 'Cause I'm in love with you Laying here in the morning light" This song is a perfect blend of catchy pop and low-key folk.

4 "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran on YouTube "I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets To carry love, to carry children of our own We are still kids, but we're so in love Fighting against all odds I know we'll be alright this time Darling, just hold my hand Be my girl, I'll be your man I see my future in your eyes" If ever there was a perfect song to get lost in your love's eyes while you dance together for the first time as newlyweds, it would be this tear-jerker. Make sure you have tissue!

5 "Lucky" by Jason Mraz Jason Mraz on YouTube "They don't know how long it takes Waiting for a love like this Every time we say goodbye I wish we had one more kiss I'll wait for you I promise you, I will I'm lucky I'm in love with my best friend Lucky to have been where I have been Lucky to be coming home again" When you're marrying your best friend, there's no better song to seal the deal with.

6 "How Long Will I Love You" by Ellie Goulding EllieGouldingVEVO on YouTube "How long will I love you As long as stars are above you And longer if I can How long will I need you As long as the seasons need to Follow their plan" When I heard this song for the first time, I swear there were tears welling up in my eyes. The lyrics are so sweet and romantic.

7 "Marry Me" by Train TrainVEVO on YouTube "Together can never be close enough for me Feel like I am close enough to you You wear white and I'll wear out the words I love you And you're beautiful Now that the wait is over And love and has finally shown her my way Marry me Today and every day" Granted, this song has a bit of a pre-wedding vibe, but the lyrics are beautiful just the same. You said "I do," and with this song, you can say it every day after that.

8 "Young and Beautiful" by Lana Del Rey LanaDelReyVEVO on YouTube "Will you still love me When I'm no longer young and beautiful? Will you still love me When I've got nothing but my aching soul? I know you will, I know you will I know that you will Will you still love me when I'm no longer beautiful?" For a bit of a more dramatic first dance song, this The Great Gatsby hit is your go-to.

9 "Forever" by Chris Brown ChrisBrownVEVO on YouTube "Sendin' for an angel to bring me your heart Girl, where did you come from? Got me so undone Gaze in your eyes got me sayin' "What a beautiful lady" No if, ands or maybes I'm releasin' my heart And it's feelin' amazing There's no one else that matters You love me And I wont let you fall, girl" Your first dance is what you and your spouse make of it. If you want something upbeat and fun, start your forever on the dance floor with this bop.

10 "I Ain't Got You" by Alicia Keys aliciakeysVEVO on YouTube "Some people want it all But I don't want nothing at all If it ain't you baby If I ain't got you baby Some people want diamond rings Some just want everything But everything means nothing If I ain't got you" I don't know what it is about Alicia Keys' voice, but every time she sings, I feel it in my core. If you want your guests to feel the love you and your spouse have for each other, here's your jam.

11 "Rather Be" by Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne Clean Bandit on YouTube "It's easy being with you, Sacred simplicity As long as we're together, There's no place I'd rather be" Sweet, upbeat, and genuine. What more could you ask for?