12 Pop Songs That Make Amazing Wedding Songs For You & Bae’s Special Day

What's your favorite kind of music? Whether your go-to is rock, country, rap, or pop, there's likely a genre out there that you just can't keep yourself from jamming out to. For those of you who love pop music, I'm right there with you. It's just so easy to love. It's perfect for road trips, gym sessions, your daily commute, and the weekly pregame. Not to mention, there are countless pop songs that make amazing wedding songs, too.

There's a pop song for every feeling, mood, situation, and event. So, narrowing down which song you and your spouse want to debut as a married couple to can be tricky. Do you want to stick to a more traditional slow song? Or switch it up with and dance to a pump-up jam? Do you want a tune that everyone in the room will recognize right away? Your wedding day is your day. You and bae get to make the rules, in spite of what may be "expected" or "typical." If you've decided you want to come out with a pop song, but you're not sure where to start looking, here are 12 songs that'll make your day even more special than it already will be.

1"A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri

"And all along I believed I would find you

Time has brought your heart to me

I have loved you for a thousand years

I'll love you for a thousand more"

This Twilight anthem serves as the beautifully perfect song to begin your journey into forever with the love of your life.

2"All of Me" by John Legend

"'Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I’ll give my all to you

You’re my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I’m winning"

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are easily one of the most beloved celebrity couples. I can't get enough of their playful banter, their too-adorable-to-handle pictures, and their constant encouragement of each other's careers. This song portrays that love to a T.

3"Morning Light" by Justin Timberlake featuring Alicia Keys

"I know I got somewhere to go

But I'm thinking we should lay here in love (lay here in love)

Ooh, 'cause baby, it's no lie

Ooh, I could watch you 'til the day I die

'Cause I'm in love with you

Laying here in the morning light"

This song is a perfect blend of catchy pop and low-key folk.

4"Perfect" by Ed Sheeran

"I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets

To carry love, to carry children of our own

We are still kids, but we're so in love

Fighting against all odds

I know we'll be alright this time

Darling, just hold my hand

Be my girl, I'll be your man

I see my future in your eyes"

If ever there was a perfect song to get lost in your love's eyes while you dance together for the first time as newlyweds, it would be this tear-jerker. Make sure you have tissue!

5"Lucky" by Jason Mraz

"They don't know how long it takes

Waiting for a love like this

Every time we say goodbye

I wish we had one more kiss

I'll wait for you I promise you, I will

I'm lucky I'm in love with my best friend

Lucky to have been where I have been

Lucky to be coming home again"

When you're marrying your best friend, there's no better song to seal the deal with.

6"How Long Will I Love You" by Ellie Goulding

"How long will I love you

As long as stars are above you

And longer if I can

How long will I need you

As long as the seasons need to

Follow their plan"

When I heard this song for the first time, I swear there were tears welling up in my eyes. The lyrics are so sweet and romantic.

7"Marry Me" by Train

"Together can never be close enough for me

Feel like I am close enough to you

You wear white and I'll wear out the words I love you

And you're beautiful

Now that the wait is over

And love and has finally shown her my way

Marry me

Today and every day"

Granted, this song has a bit of a pre-wedding vibe, but the lyrics are beautiful just the same. You said "I do," and with this song, you can say it every day after that.

8"Young and Beautiful" by Lana Del Rey

"Will you still love me

When I'm no longer young and beautiful?

Will you still love me

When I've got nothing but my aching soul?

I know you will, I know you will

I know that you will

Will you still love me when I'm no longer beautiful?"

For a bit of a more dramatic first dance song, this The Great Gatsby hit is your go-to.

9"Forever" by Chris Brown

"Sendin' for an angel to bring me your heart

Girl, where did you come from?

Got me so undone

Gaze in your eyes got me sayin'

"What a beautiful lady"

No if, ands or maybes

I'm releasin' my heart

And it's feelin' amazing

There's no one else that matters

You love me

And I wont let you fall, girl"

Your first dance is what you and your spouse make of it. If you want something upbeat and fun, start your forever on the dance floor with this bop.

10"I Ain't Got You" by Alicia Keys

"Some people want it all

But I don't want nothing at all

If it ain't you baby

If I ain't got you baby

Some people want diamond rings

Some just want everything

But everything means nothing

If I ain't got you"

I don't know what it is about Alicia Keys' voice, but every time she sings, I feel it in my core. If you want your guests to feel the love you and your spouse have for each other, here's your jam.

11"Rather Be" by Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne

"It's easy being with you,

Sacred simplicity

As long as we're together,

There's no place I'd rather be"

Sweet, upbeat, and genuine. What more could you ask for?

12"Sway" by Michael Bublé

"Other dancers may be on the floor

Dear, but my eyes will see only you

Only you have that magic technique

When we sway I go weak

I can hear the sounds of violins

Long before it begins

Make me thrill as only you know how

Sway me smooth, sway me now"

If you want to start the night off with a bang, this Bublé classic is the way to go. The music is bold. The lyrics are gorgeous. And the dance moves would be killer.

Whatever song you and your boo choose for your first dance will be perfect. It's your night. Pick a song that speaks to both of you in a way that you'll remember forever — a memory to reminisce on when you're 80 and still as in love as ever.