Planning a wedding can be intense. There are so many decisions to make. So much pressure. Sometimes what gets lost in the to-do-list-shuffle is that, at its core, a wedding is about celebrating the love and commitment of two people who have chosen to spend their lives together. And there is no moment more illustrative of that sentiment than the couple’s first dance. So, it's important to pick a song that really captures the romance of the moment — but also feels very you. Fortunately, there is no shortage of indie songs that make good wedding songs for you to make your debut as a married couple to.

In fact, there are so many options that it could easily become overwhelming to pick just one. For example, do you want something classically romantic? Maybe mood matters more than lyrics in this case. Or perhaps you want to buck tradition altogether and pick a song that no one sees coming but that just feels right for you. After all, it's your wedding, and you get to make the rules — or break them as the case might be. To help narrow down your indie song search, I've put together a list of unique, romantic tracks to assist you in finding the one that best fits and expresses the unique harmony of your love story, on your wedding day.

1 “Sea of Love” by Cat Power Raymond McCarron on YouTube “Do you remember When we met That's the day I knew you were my pet” This cover of a classic is deliciously dreamy. It's the perfect song to get lost in your new spouse's eyes to while you sway on the dance floor.

2 “Cosmic Love” by Florence + The Machine FlorenceMachineVEVO on YouTube “I took the stars from our eyes, and then I made a map And knew that somehow I could find my way back Then I heard your heart beating, you were in the darkness too So I stayed in the darkness with you” To me, Florence Welch’s voice sounds exactly like what love feels like: Magical and aching.

3 “Fell in Love With a Girl” by The White Stripes BrimStonez on YouTube “Fell in love with a girl I fell in love once and almost completely” Who said the first dance has to be a slow dance? This one is just begging for some surprise choreography to wow your guests.

4 “First Day of My Life” by Bright Eyes conoroberst on YouTube “This is the first day of my life I'm glad I didn't die before I met you But now I don't care, I could go anywhere with you And I'd probably be happy" Sweet and romantic. What more could you ask for?

5 “Home” by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros Rough Trade Records on YouTube “Ah, home, let me go home Home is wherever I'm with you Ah, home, let me go home Home is wherever I'm with you” I’m a sucker for the kind of nostalgia this song inspires. So, if you really want your friends and family to get swept up in what you're feeling on this day, this song delivers.

6 “Maps” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs YeahYeahYeahsVEVO on YouTube “Wait, they don't love you like I love you Wait, they don't love you like I love you Maps Wait, they don't love you like I love you” Want your first dance to feel dreamlike and atmospheric? This track nails both.

7. “Take Over the World” by The Courteeners TheCourteenersVEVO on YouTube “Those eyes are only mine, what a wonderful time When your eyes are mine, and mine are yours” What I love about this song is how cinematic it feels. It’s perfect for any couple that wants their first dance to feel like they're starring in their very own indie-romance film.

8 “Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star MazzyStarVEVO on YouTube “A stranger's light comes on slowly A stranger's heart without a home You put your hands into your head And then its smiles cover your heart” Another dreamy selection to just get lost in.

9 “I Will Follow You Into the Dark” by Death Cab For Cutie Truhffles on YouTube “Love of mine, someday you will die But I'll be close behind and I'll follow you into the dark No blinding light or tunnels to gates of white Just our hands clasped so tight, waiting for the hint of a spark” Does this seem a little dark for a wedding? Well, considering you just vowed “till death do us part,” it’s a totally appropriate song for the first dance. Also... I can’t get through this song without crying, and who wants dry eyes at a wedding?