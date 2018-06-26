There's probably a reason so many songs are about love. Something about the epic and poetic nature of music and lyrics seems to effortlessly conjure up feelings of romantic emotion. Sometimes the emotional memory associated with particular songs is so strong, that long after a relationship has ended, hearing a specific song can bring us back to the most intimate moments we shared with someone. Song lyrics about love can range from gut-wrenching to exhilarating depending on where you are on any given love journey. If you've just fallen in love, then every love song that you hear will probably feel like it's speaking directly to you. Similarly, if you're going through a breakup, all of the sappy songs you used to love can feel like a knife to the heart. Either way, experiencing our emotions in connection to songs can be a super cathartic and ultimately liberating experience, even if it results in a tear or two.

While many people tend to focus on classics when thinking of songs with meaningful and lovey-dovey lyrics, I thought it might be fun to focus on contemporary pop songs, because why not? Here are some lyrics to songs from the last several years that will most certainly make you feel some feels.

For When You Fall In Love For The First Time Giphy But you get ready, you get all dressed up to go nowhere in particular. Back to work or the coffee shop, it don't matter, because it's enough to be young and in love. — Lana Del Rey, "Love" Well I found a girl, beautiful and sweet. I never knew you were the someone waiting for me, 'cause we were just kids when we fell in love, not knowing what it was. I will not give you up this time. — Ed Sheeran, "Perfect" I got my eyes on you, you're everything that I see, I want your hot love and emotion, endlessly. I can't get over you, you left your mark on me. — Drake, "Hold On, We're Going Home"

For When You're So In Love, That You Know You've Always Got Each Other's Backs Giphy No matter where you go, you know you're not alone. I'm only one call away, I'll be there to save the day. Superman got nothing on me, I'm only one call away. — Charlie Puth, "One Call Away" It's just me and you, they couldn't see what I see in you. Yeah, cause I believe in you, you're the only one I choose... Show me your broken heart and all your scars. Baby I'll take, I'll take, I'll take, I'll take you as you are. — The Weekend, "As You Are" Your love lifts me up like helium, your love lifts me up when I'm down, down, down. When I've hit the ground, you're all I need. And if you let go I'll float towards the sun. I'm stronger 'cause you fill me up. — Sia, "Helium" When the rain is blowing in your face and the whole world is on your case, I could offer you a warm embrace to make you feel my love. — Adele, "Make You Feel My Love"