The only thing better than falling in love is listening to love songs while you swoon. And who better to listen to in these moments than Taylor Swift, an artist who's made a career out of baring her heart and soul. From her self-titled debut album through Evermore, Swift has shared all the ups and downs of her epic love life in a way that's equal parts raw and enigmatic, which is kinda like love itself when you think about it. Naturally, there are going to be plenty of Taylor Swift songs for when you’re falling in love that you're gonna wanna listen to on repeat.

There really is something special about a love song when you're in a new romance. They just hit differently. All the formerly sappy words just make sense in a way they haven't before, and you realize that everything Swift's singing comes from a real place of truth. It's eye-opening, invigorating, and a bit scary to fall in love because it comes with a very particular kind of vulnerability. And Swift’s music just really gets all of that. So, if you're starting to catch feelings for someone new, fire up your Spotify and swoon to these Swift numbers because they're the perfect soundtrack for falling in love.

1. “Love Story” Romeo and Juliet might be a tragic love story, but like the Shakespearean play that inspired these lyrics, this song expresses the delicious ache that comes with new love. Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone / I'll be waiting, all there's left to do is run / You'll be the prince and I'll be the princess / It's a love story, baby, just say yes

2. “Jump Then Fall” This song's for that moment when those first butterflies hit. You suddenly realize that there's a new depth to the way you feel about someone. It's the first sign that you're falling, and it's so sweet. I like the way you sound in the mornin' / We're on the phone and without a warnin' / I realize your laugh is the best sound I have ever heard / I like the way I can't keep my focus / I watch you talk, you didn't notice / I hear the words but all I can think is we should be together / Every time you smile, I smile / And every time you shine, I'll shine for you

3. “Sparks Fly” Do you know that feeling of reckless abandon that comes with having super-hot chemistry with someone new? Yeah, this song's all about that. The time when every kiss, every smile, and every moment just makes your heart beat a little faster. Drop everything now / Meet me in the pouring rain / Kiss me on the sidewalk / Take away the pain / 'Cause I see, sparks fly, whenever you smile

4. “State of Grace” If you've been in the dating game for a while, chances are you and the person you're falling for have a past along with some of the scars and baggage that come with that. But new love is healing. New love is about a fresh start and putting those pieces back together, and sometimes that starts with grace, both for your new love and yourself. So you were never a saint / And I've loved in shades of wrong / We learn to live with the pain / Mosaic broken hearts / But this love is brave and wild / And I never (never) saw you coming / And I'll never (never) be the same

5. “Delicate” While a new love's exciting and precious, it can also feel fragile. Like one wrong step, one wrong word, one push too hard can shatter everything. Yep, I can relate to that feeling, and that's what makes this song so real. We can't make any promises / Now can we, babe? / But you can make me a drink / Is it cool that I said all that? / Is it chill that you're in my head? / 'Cause I know that it's delicate (Delicate)

6. “Call It What You Want” Maybe you're not ready to put labels on it yet, but you know how you feel and that you're falling. This song says all the things you're feeling but might not have the words to express. Plus it's a bop. My baby's fit like a daydream / Walking with his head down / I'm the one he's walking to / So call it what you want, yeah, call it what you want to / My baby's fly like a jet stream / High above the whole scene / Loves me like I'm brand new / So call it what you want, yeah, call it what you want to

7. “Lover” This song's about that desire to give your heart, soul, and body to a new love. Yup, been there, done that. Swoon. Can I go where you go? / Can we always be this close forever and ever? / And ah, take me out, and take me home / You're my, my, my, my / Lover

8. “Paper Rings” You've heard the saying that “when you know, you know.” That's what this song is all about: that feeling when everything else goes away, and, at your core, you know someone's the one. I like shiny things, but I'd marry you with paper rings / Uh huh, that's right / Darling, you're the one I want, and / I hate accidents except when we went from friends to this / Uh huh, that's right / Darling, you're the one I want / In paper rings, in picture frames, in dirty dreams / Oh, you're the one I want

9. “Fearless” Love requires a leap of faith. Fearless is all about going for it and jumping in headfirst, um, fearlessly. And I don't know how it gets better than this/You take my hand and drag me head first/Fearless"