With the release of Taylor's Version of Fearless, Swifties everywhere are preparing to take a major trip down memory lane. Right now, you may be listening to songs like "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" all over again. While you do that, it's only natural that you would look at old high school photos or selfies of you and your besties together as teenagers. When you come across a snap that is Insta-worthy, you've got to post it with some of the best Taylor Swift's Fearless lyrics for throwback selfies.

Even though you're no longer simping over your high school crush and you've gotten over that heartbreak that made you cry every time you listened to "White Horse," you still love every single Fearless song. The memories remain, especially when you've got the photos to look at as well. So, let your friends join you on your throwback adventure by posting your favorite pics. The real fun comes from picking the right Taylor Swift Fearless lyric to use as your caption.

For instance, you've got to use a sweet "Fifteen" lyric to go with a snap of you with the Abigail to your Taylor. A "Forever & Always" lyric will work with a photo of you scream-singing in the car, and a line from "The Best Day" can go with a snap from a memorable family vacay. Pretty much, if it's a throwback pic, any of these 21 Taylor Swift Fearless lyrics belong with them.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images