21 Taylor Swift's 'Fearless' Lyrics For Throwback Pics That Belong On The 'Gram
With the release of Taylor's Version of Fearless, Swifties everywhere are preparing to take a major trip down memory lane. Right now, you may be listening to songs like "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" all over again. While you do that, it's only natural that you would look at old high school photos or selfies of you and your besties together as teenagers. When you come across a snap that is Insta-worthy, you've got to post it with some of the best Taylor Swift's Fearless lyrics for throwback selfies.
Even though you're no longer simping over your high school crush and you've gotten over that heartbreak that made you cry every time you listened to "White Horse," you still love every single Fearless song. The memories remain, especially when you've got the photos to look at as well. So, let your friends join you on your throwback adventure by posting your favorite pics. The real fun comes from picking the right Taylor Swift Fearless lyric to use as your caption.
For instance, you've got to use a sweet "Fifteen" lyric to go with a snap of you with the Abigail to your Taylor. A "Forever & Always" lyric will work with a photo of you scream-singing in the car, and a line from "The Best Day" can go with a snap from a memorable family vacay. Pretty much, if it's a throwback pic, any of these 21 Taylor Swift Fearless lyrics belong with them.
- "And I don't know why, but with you I'd dance in a storm in my best dress, fearless." — "Fearless"
- "'Cause when you're 15, somebody tells you they love you, you're gonna believe them." — "Fifteen"
- "This is life before you know who you're gonna be." — "Fifteen"
- "Wish you could go back and tell yourself what you know now." — "Fifteen"
- "I close my eyes, and the flashback starts." — "Love Story"
- "It's a love story, baby, just say, 'Yes.'" — "Love Story"
- "Come feel this magic I've been feeling since I met you." — "Hey Stephen"
- "I think you and I should stay the same." — "Hey Stephen"
- "Maybe I was naive, got lost in your eyes and never really had a chance." — "White Horse"
- "This is a big world, that was a small town. There in my rear-view mirror disappearing now." — "White Horse"
- "Now it's too late for you and your white horse to catch me now." — "White Horse"
- "All this time, how could you not know, baby? You belong with me." — "You Belong With Me"
- "You're the only thing I know like the back of my hand." — "Breathe"
- "Yes, I remember what you said last night." — "Tell Me Why"
- "And it's taking me this long, baby, but I figured you out." — "You're Not Sorry"
- "But I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain." — "The Way I Loved You"
- "And that's the way I loved you." — "The Way I Loved You"
- "And you flashback to when he said forever and always." — "Forever & Always"
- "But I know I had the best day with you today." — "The Best Day"
- "Because these things will change. Can you feel it now?" — "Change"
- "These walls that they put up to hold us back fell down." — "Change"