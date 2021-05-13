21 Taylor Swift Lyrics About Breakups You'll Relate To All Too Well

You don't have to tell Taylor Swift what heartache feels like. The "All Too Well" singer has been writing chart-topping breakup songs since she released her self-titled debut album in 2006, and IMO, Taylor Swift's lyrics about breakups can get you through any stage of heartbreak. Whether you're newly single and recovering or finally started to get over your ex, Swift has a breakup ballad you're sure to relate to. Interestingly enough, though Swift's songs always hit me right in the feels, she said she didn't have a lot of experience with relationships when she started writing songs about them.

"I started writing songs when I was 12 years old and they were usually about heartbreak," Swift told her fans during NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert in October 2019. "I had no idea what I was talking about, but I watched movies and I read books so I would grab inspiration from character dynamics." And while Swift did go on to experience heartache for herself before finding love with Joe Alwyn, she was kind enough to put all those feels into songs so fans could commiserate.

If you're dealing with a broken heart, then these Swift breakup lyrics will remind you that you're not alone.

John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"And you call me up again just to break me like a promise / So casually cruel in the name of being honest." — "All Too Well"

"Saying goodbye is death by a thousand cuts / Flashbacks waking me up / I get drunk, but it's not enough / 'Cause the morning comes and you're not my baby." — "Death By A Thousand Cuts"

"I guess you never know, never know / And if you wanted me, you really should've showed / And if you never bleed, you're never gonna grow." — "the 1"

"Don't treat me like / Some situation that needs to be handled / I'm fine with my spite / And my tears, and my beers and my candles." — "Closure"

"So it's gonna be forever / Or it's gonna go down in flames / You can tell me when it's over / If the high was worth the pain." — "Blank Space"

"The more I think about it now the less I know / All I know is that you drove us off the road." — "All You Had To Do Was Stay"

"I wish you would come back / Wish I'd never hung up the phone like I did / I wish you knew that / I'd never forget you as long as I'd live." — "I Wish You Would"

Emma McIntyre/AMA2018/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Losing him was blue, like I'd never known / Missing him was dark gray, all alone / Forgetting him was like trying to know somebody you never met / But loving him was red." — "Red"

"No apologies, he'll never see you cry / Pretends he doesn't know that he's the reason why / You're drowning, you're drowning, you're drowning." — "I Knew You Were Trouble"

"And I can see us twisted in bedsheets / August sipped away like a bottle of wine / 'Cause you were never mine." — "august"

"And I guess we fell apart in the usual way / And the story's got dust on every page / But sometimes I wonder how you think about it now / And I see your face in every crowd." — "Holy Ground"

"And it's hard to be at a party / When I feel like an open wound / It's hard to be anywhere these days / When all I want is you." — "this is me trying"

"I used to know my place was a spot next to you / Now I'm searching the room for an empty seat / 'Cause lately I don't even know what page you're on." — "The Story Of Us"

"And I stare at the phone, he still hasn't called / And then you feel so low you can't feel nothing at all / And you flashback to when he said, 'Forever and always.'" — "Forever & Always"

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"So watch me strike a match on all my wasted time / As far as I'm concerned, you're just another picture to burn." — "Picture To Burn"

"I think I've seen this film before / And I didn't like the ending / You're not my homeland anymore / So what am I defendin' now?" — "exile"

"Didn't have it in myself to go with grace / And you're the hero flying around, saving face / And if I'm dead to you, why are you at the wake?" — "my tears ricochet"

"And I never got past what you put me through / But it's wonderful to see that it never fazed you." — "Mr. Perfectly Fine"

"I never thought we'd have a last kiss / Never imagined we'd end like this / Your name, forever the name on my lips." — "Last Kiss"

"There'll be happiness after me / But there was happiness because of me / Both of these things I believe / There is happiness / In our history." — "happiness"

"Your name on my lips, tongue tied / Free rent, livin' in my mind / But then something happened one magical night / I forgot that you existed." — "I Forgot That You Existed"

No wonder Swift is considered the queen of breakup bops.