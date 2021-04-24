21 Taylor Swift Lyrics About Love & Sex That’ll Make You Swoon
Few musicians are as honest as Taylor Swift when it comes to writing lyrics about dating, romance, and sex. Both die-hard Swifties rocking "cardigan" cardigans and casual listeners can agree: Taylor Swift's lyrics about love and sex are iconic and totally relatable. And with her re-release of Fearless, fans have been jamming to the album as if it was brand new.
In some ways, it is. Swifties finally get to listen to songs "from the vault." including Swift's Maren Morris collab ,"You All Over Me," "Don't You," and "Mr.Perfectly Fine" (a track Swift has talked about before). But even without these new gems, Fearless (like all of Swift's albums) is worth celebrating all over again.
She perfectly captures what it's like to be young, in love, and just figuring out what's in your heart. And as she's grown up — and as her listeners have grown up with her — it's pretty cool to see how she's evolved and opened up about spicier topics like sex and betrayal. (See: reputation and the spicy lyrics on Lover.) Below, 21 Taylor Swift lyrics about love and sex that are guaranteed to make you swoon.
- "I shoulda known/ That I'm not a princess, this ain't a fairytale, I'm not the one you'll sweep off her feet, lead her up the stairwell / This ain't Hollywood, this is a small town." — "White Horse", Fearless
- "It rains when you're here and it rains when you're gone/ Cause I was there when you said forever and always / You didn't mean it baby." — "Forever & Always," Fearless
- "My hands shake, I'm not usually this way but / You pull me in and I'm a little more brave/ It's the first kiss, it's flawless, really something / It's fearless." — "Fearless", Fearless
- "This night is sparkling / Don't you let it go / I'm wonderstruck / Blushing all the way home / I'll spend forever / Wondering if you knew I was enchanted to meet you." — "Enchanted," Speak Now
- "Drop everything now / Meet me in the pouring rain / Kiss me on the sidewalk / Take away the pain' / Cause I see sparks fly whenever you smile." — "Sparks Fly," Speak Now
- "Fighting with him was like trying to solve a crossword / And realizing there's no right answer / Regretting him was like wishing you never found out / That love could be that strong." — "Red", Red
- "Photo album on the counter / Your cheeks were turning red / You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed / And your mother's telling stories 'bout you on the tee-ball team/You tell me 'bout your past, thinking your future was me." — "All Too Well," Red
- "'Cause all I know is we said, 'Hello' / And your eyes look like coming home / All I know is a simple name / Everything has changed." — "Everything Has Changed," Red
- "Say you'll remember me / Standing in a nice dress / Staring at the sunset, babe / Red lips and rosy cheeks / Say you'll see me again / Even if it's just in your / Wildest dreams." — "Wildest Dreams," 1989
- "You got that James Dean daydream look in your eye / And I got that red lip classic thing that you like / And when we go crashing down, we come back every time / 'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of style." — "Style," 1989
- "There was nothing left to do / When the butterflies turned to / Dust that covered my whole room / So I punched a hole in the roof / Let the flood carry away all my pictures of you." — "Clean," 1989
- "And darling, you had turned my bed into a sacred oasis / People started talking, putting us through our paces." — "Dancing With Our Hands Tied," reputation
- "Do the girls back home touch you like I do? / Long night, with your hands up in my hair / Echoes of your footsteps on the stairs / Stay here, honey, I don't wanna share / 'Cause I like you." — "Delicate," reputation
- "Carve your name into my bedpost / 'Cause I don't want you like a best friend / Only bought this dress so you could take it off." — "Dress," reputation
- "Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover / My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue / All's well that ends well to end up with you / Swear to be overdramatic and true to my lover." — "Lover," Lover
- "And I snuck in through the garden gate / Every night that summer just to seal my fate / And I scream, 'For whatever it's worth / I love you, ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?' / He looks up, grinning like a devil." — "Cruel Summer," Lover
- "But I knew you / Dancin' in your Levi's / Drunk under a streetlight, I / I knew you/ Hand under my sweatshirt / Baby, kiss it better, I." — "cardigan," folklore
- "And isn't it just so pretty to think / All along there was some / Invisible string / Tying you to me?" — "invisible string," folklore
- "But I'm a fire and I'll keep your brittle heart warm/If your cascade, ocean wave blues come/ All these people think love's for show/ But I would die for you in secret/ The devil's in the details, but you got a friend in me/ Would it be enough if I could never give you peace?" — "peace," folklore
- "You know that my train could take you home / Anywhere else is hollow / I'm begging for you to take my hand / Wreck my plans, that's my man." — "willow," evermore
- "What must it be like to grow up that beautiful? / With your hair falling into place like dominoes / I see me padding across your wooden floors / With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door." — "gold rush," evermore
Whether she's feeling her country roots, reigning as the glittery pop princess of your dreams, having an '80s moment, or fully embracing electronic hip-hop, there's a T-Swift song for every emotion.