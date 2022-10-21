Let’s spiral, shall we?
Ever since Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn got together in 2017, they’ve kept their relationship extremely private. Even so, Swift — always the romantic — hasn’t been able to stop herself from sharing a few details of their sweet relationship.
In her 2019 album Lover, Swift made her feelings toward Alwyn crystal clear. In her own words, “I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover / My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue / All's well that ends well to end up with you.” (Cue the “Are they secretly married?” rumors.)