This is all very depressing, I know, but here’s where I give you some good news. Lee says that there are some things you can still do to hopefully revive those lost feelings and get the relationship back on track — but it’s going to take hard work. “If this is a relationship that you value, then stop reacting to what you feel and observe and start thinking,” Lee advises. “Enlist the help of the right friend, somebody who has given you constructive relationship advice in the past or a third and neutral party, like a dating coach or therapist. Assuming that this is a relationship that is worth keeping, here are some things you can do about it.”

The first step, Lee says, is, of course, “Communication, communication, communication followed by committed conscious action” Her advice: “Find a neutral time to talk. Do so by asking open ended questions and sharing non-judgmental observations and feelings in a non-accusatory way.” The goal in these conversation is to try and discover the root cause for the growing distance. “Depending on how long you've been together, patterns either destructive, unpleasure or hurtful in nature, have a way of developing,“ explains Lee. She does warn, however, that you need to prepare yourself to hear things you won’t want to. “They will probably point to patterns and behaviors that you've long doubted between you,” Lee says. But once you know the root cause of the problem, you can start taking actions to correct it. “If the relationship is worthwhile to you, then change!,” says Lee. “Agree upon necessary action needed to put your relationship on a different course and stick to it.”

While none of this will be easy, nothing worth having ever really is, right? Perhaps Lee puts it best: “Being in love is fun. Being in love is also work.” While you may decide in the case of your relationship that it is too much work and it’s better to move on, the key here is that, by knowing how to recognize the signs of trouble in the relationship, you have the power to make that decision. That just on its own is a step in the right direction, and will help you in future relationships and make it all the more likely that you’ll find the right one for you — and keep that relationship strong and healthy through all its ebbs and flows. So hang in there, you’ve got this.