These 11 Miley Cyrus Breakup Songs Will Hit You Like A Wrecking Ball

Nothing cures heartache quite like Miley Cyrus breakup songs. While the singer has written and performed tons of bops over the years, none of them hit quite as hard as her songs about failed relationships — especially the songs she produced following her split from Liam Hemsworth after a decade together. Her song "Slide Away," which is reportedly about her divorce from Hemsworth, hits particularly hard, and if you’re looking for Miley Cyrus songs to listen to after a breakup, her 2019 breakup ballad def makes the list.

The track was released just days after the two announced their decision to separate in August 2019 after 10 years together, and the music video seemingly included nods to their relationship. Fans also think she threw shade at Hemsworth during her VMAs performance of the song, when she changed the lyrics to "You're right, I'm grown now." Interestingly enough, during an August 2020 interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Cyrus said she wrote the song months before her marriage actually came to an end. "I wrote 'Slide Away' in February of the year before. And I just keep speaking these things into existence," she said. BRB, sobbing.

Cyrus has certainly been through it when it comes to love, and these breakup songs from Cyrus will hit you like a wrecking ball.

01 “Wrecking Ball” “All I wanted was to break your walls / All you ever did was wreck me / Yeah, you, you wreck me.” Breakups really do wreck you sometimes. “Wrecking Ball” is probably one of Cyrus’ most heartbreaking songs, which makes sense, as she released it not long after she and Hemsworth called off their engagement back in 2013.

02 “7 Things” “I probably shouldn't say this / But at times I get so scared / When I think about the previous / Relationship we shared / It was awesome, but we lost it / It's not possible for me not to care.” Who doesn’t miss certain things about their ex after a breakup? Though Cyrus never explicitly said her bop “7 Things” is about her ex Nick Jonas, video director Brett Ratner seemingly confirmed that it was in August 2008, telling MTV News, "The necklace she's wearing in the video is the necklace he gave her. She's wearing his diabetes or medical necklace."

03 “Slide Away” “Move on, we're not 17 / I'm not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You're right, we're grown now.” Cyrus may have written “Slide Away” before her breakup with Hemsworth, but the song — which is all about a failed relationship — still hits hard.

04 “Start All Over” “Out of the fire and into the fire again / You make me want to forget / And start all over / Here it comes straight out of my mind or worse / Another chance to get burned / And start all over.” There’s nothing like rising up from the ashes of a broken romance. “Start All Over” is all about leaving your ex in the past and starting again with someone new.

05 “Stay” “Well, I try to live without you / But tears fall from my eyes / I'm alone and I feel empty / God, I'm torn apart inside.” Sometimes, when you’re going through a breakup, the only thing you feel is sadness, and Cyrus portrays that perfectly in her song “Stay.”

06 “Maybe You’re Right” “Chapter one we started happy / The second that you said you loved me / Started questioning us / Are we really in love?” Saying goodbye to someone you love is never easy to do, but if the relationship is toxic, then it’s probably for the best. Cyrus talks all about that in her bop “Maybe You’re Right.”

07 “WTF Do I Know” “Am I wrong that I moved on and I / And I don't even miss you? / Thought that it'd be you until I die / But I let go.” Don’t mess with Cyrus, because in “WTF Do I Know,” she’ll tell you exactly what she’ll do if you break her heart... and that includes driving a “pickup through your mansion.”

08 “FU” “Oh, you broke my heart / I told you I was weak for love / But then you went around / And did what you wanted to do / And now I'm crying, crying.” This song is simple. Sometimes the only good thing to tell your ex after they did you wrong is, “FU.”

09 “Angels Like You” “I know that you're wrong for me / Gonna wish we never met on the day I leave / I brought you down to your knees / 'Cause they say that misery loves company.” Breakups can be bittersweet, and in “Angels Like You,” Cyrus wishes an ex well after ending a relationship that was never meant to be.

10 “Someone Else” “If you're looking for love / Know that love don't live here anymore / He left with my heart / They both walked through that door, without me.” Love doesn’t always work out the way it does in fairytales, and Cyrus reminds fans just how true that is in “Someone Else.”

11 “Midnight Sky” “I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone, oh no / I don't need to be loved by you / Fire in my lungs, can't bite the devil on my tongue, oh no / I don't need to be loved by you.” Releasing following her split from Cody Simpson, Cyrus makes it clear in “Midnight Sky” she’s just fine being on her own.

Relationships are all about the climb, but if you’re reached the end of your love story, then these breakup songs will help you slide away from the wreckage, even if it takes a little while.