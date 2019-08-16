These are sad times, man. As you probably know, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are no longer together. Boo. The couple just got married in December, so I totally didn't see this news coming. They looked so in love, but of course, social media only shows the good times and never the bad. Ever since Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation on Aug. 10, there's been a lot of "he said, she said" playing out concerning the who, what, when, where, and whys of it all. Rumors spread that Cyrus was reportedly the one who called it quits, but the truth is that no one truly knows what happened except for Cyrus and Hemsworth themselves. Now, it seems that Cyrus is letting fans in on her feelings towards Hemsworth with the release of "Slide Away." So, is Miley Cyrus' "Slide Away" about Liam Hemsworth?

I mean, the two stars literally just announced their breakup a few days ago, so it's a good theory, since the breakup is still fresh in everyone's minds. Take a look at the first verse:

Once upon a time, it was paradise. Once upon a time, I was paralyzed. Think I'm gonna miss these harbor lights, but it's time to let it go. Once upon a time, it was made for us. Woke up one day, it had turned to dust. Baby, we were found, but now we're lost, so it's time to let it go. I want my house in the hills. Don't want the whiskey and pills. I don’t give up easily, but I don't think I'm down.

These lyrics are a little telling, in my opinion. Cyrus mentions harbor lights, which, as Genius points out, could allude to the Sydney harbor in Australia, where Hemsworth is from.

And then there's the chorus:

So won't you slide away, back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights. So won't you slide away, back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away. So won't you slide away, back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights. So won't you slide away, back to the ocean, la-la-la, you'll slide away.

Anyone who knows anything about Hemsworth's personal life knows that he loves the water. He's frequently posting about the ocean and surfing on his Instagram.

Later in the song, Cyrus sings:

Move on, we're not 17. I'm not who I used to be. You say that everything changed, you're right — we're grown now.

This is another clue the song could be about Hemsworth. Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of their movie The Last Song, which came out in 2010. Cyrus, born in 1992, was 17 at the time.

There goes my achy, breaky heart (sorry, had to). This song has me feeling some type of way. Those are just some of the lyrics, but listening to the song will make you even more emotional. You can listen to it below.

Wow, that's it. I'm logging off because this breakup is just too sad. I'm just going to go watch The Last Song and pretend that this week never happened. Who's with me?