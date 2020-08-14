After 10 months of dating, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have decided it's time to slide away, and I honestly did not see this one coming. Ever since they were first linked in October 2019, the two have been inseparable — quarantining together, collaborating together, and even getting matching tattoos together — but luckily, it seems as though they split on good terms. Cody Simpson's Instagram after Miley Cyrus announced their breakup congratulates his ex on her new single, "Midnight Sky," so apparently, there's no bad blood between the two.

On Aug. 13, soon after "Midnight Sky" dropped, Simpson posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Cyrus on his Instagram Story, congratulating her on the new music. "So proud of you," he wrote. "Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!" His gesture isn't all that surprising, considering Cyrus insisted they are still friends post-breakup.

During an Instagram Live earlier that day, the singer confirmed their breakup and said she and Simpson are "individually right now just working on [them]selves." Later, she added, "We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends." Fans probably won't see them make new TikToks together anytime soon, but at least they're still cheering each other on.

@codysimpson/Instagram

Breakup rumors starting circulating a few hours before Cyrus dropped her new single, which — as it turns out — is def a breakup song. A source for E! News reportedly claimed Simpson initiated the split a "few weeks ago." Later, Cyrus started an IG Live to set the record straight, telling fans she wanted to "get something that is obvious out of the way." Alluding to her August 2019 split from her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus said, "A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that."

She then slammed the supposed "reliable source" who confirmed their breakup, saying, "...no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it. But, for right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be. Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives."

So there you have it — no drama to see here. Three cheers for amicable exes!