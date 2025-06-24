After listening to Benson Boone’s viral single “Mystical Magical” from his new album American Heart, you might be wondering, “What the heck is moonbeam ice cream?” According to the singer, the fictional snack was just a “placeholder” lyric while going through a bit of writer’s block that ended up sticking around in the final track. “We went home and listened to it, and I was like, ‘You know what? Moonbeam ice cream, hell yeah!’”

Even though the celestial sweet treat started out as just something random Boone came up with in the studio, Crumbl has now made Moonbeam Ice Cream a real flavor fans can try for a limited time. From now through June 28, Benson Boone’s Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie is available at Crumbl stores in both regular and mini sizes. Working in collaboration with the “Beautiful Things” singer, Crumbl’s Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder Sawyer Hemsley says, “We took the way his song makes you feel and turned it into something you can taste.”

The $5 Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie is an Insta-worthy chilled chocolate cookie with ice cream-inspired lemon, berry, and marshmallow icing and topped with cookies and cream pieces with a white icing drizzle. As a Crumbl fan curious to know what moonbeam ice cream tastes like, I had to get myself Benson Boone’s cookie. Here is my honest review:

Benson Boone’s Crumbl Cookie Makes Me Want To Backflip

Crumbl

Before taking my first bite, I was really looking forward to the lemon, berry, and marshmallow topping and how that would mix with the chocolate cookie. However, those tart-like flavors were so subtle in the icing that this is basically a cookies and cream treat. You can taste a little bit of the lemon and berry, but your tastebuds really have to search for the flavors in each bite. While it may not be as interesting as I expected, there’s no denying this is one tasty cookie.

The chilled factor also played into the ice cream part of its name, and was super refreshing on a warm summer day. As a foodie, I also really appreciate how colorful and picture-perfect each cookie was. The pastel pink, blue, and yellow shades in the icing look like cosmic light in outer space, so this is getting a 5 out of 5 for looks alone.

As far as taste goes, Crumbl’s latest celeb collab deservedly gets a 4.75 out of 5 rating for deliciousness. While the flavor isn’t as unique as I expected, nor does it scream Boone like Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS cookie did for her, it really does taste like taking off your blue jeans as soon as you get home and dancing at the movies. It’s not overly sweet but gave me just enough of a sugar rush that I felt like I could do one of Boone’s signature backflips.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Luckily for my downstairs neighbor, I know not to attempt any stunts at home, but you’ve been warned. Benson Boone’s Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie is worth jumping up and heading to your local Crumbl to get before it’s gone.