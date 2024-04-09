The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, and PinkPantheress are far from the only ones joining Olivia Rodrigo on tour. Along with a merch truck, an IG-worthy bus experience, and, of course, her legion of fans, there’s a GUTS Cookie Tour making its way across the globe with the “Obsessed” singer, courtesy of Crumbl.

Not so coincidentally, the viral cookie brand that’s been taking over everyone’s FYP for years has teamed up with one of TikTok’s most beloved artists to deliver a unique, limited-edition sweet treat (~$6) — so limited, in fact, that you can only get it when the GUTS World Tour rolls into town.

“The cookie will move with Olivia,” Crumbl said in a statement. “Crumbl locations in cities where she is performing will sell the cookie the week of her concert.” After Rodrigo wraps up her tour run in August, the snack will be made available in *all* Crumbl stores as part of its weekly menu.

Sometime between the start of Mercury retrograde and a total solar eclipse, the cosmos actually smiled upon me and delivered some tasty goodness.

With the first GUTS era performance kicking off in Palm Springs, California, at the end of February, and the first of her concerts in my city (NYC) beginning in April, the wait hasn’t exactly been short. BUT, my time has finally come; sometime between the start of Mercury retrograde and a total solar eclipse, the cosmos actually smiled upon me and delivered some tasty goodness.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of Rodrigo’s GUTS-inspired cookies from Crumbl. (FYI, they taste as good as they look.)

Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Cookie Was Made With Aesthetics In Mind

Though you should never judge a book by its cover, first impressions can account for a lot. Fortunately, the appearance of this particular Crumbl treat absolutely passed the vibe check.

The dessert is made up of:

2 chilled purple vanilla cookies

Triple-berry jam

Light vanilla buttercream

Sprinkles

Courtesy of Crumbl

If you take a look at the colors and shapes of all those particular ingredients when sandwiched together, you may notice that they very much resemble those of Rodrigo’s GUTS album artwork and tour posters.

Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo

The Crumbl GUTS Cookie Tastes Like A Teenage Dream

Unlike other Rodrigo-inspired treats like the Erewhon smoothie and Starbucks secret menu drink, the Crumbl cookie is a must-try in my book.

Though some have suggested eating it chilled, mine came room temperature, and I think I’d prefer to leave it that way. It was so soft — almost like it came fresh from the oven — and fell apart in my mouth, with the texture primarily coming from the sprinkles.

It was giving strawberry Pop-Tart, one of my most beloved throwback snacks.

One purple cookie by itself would taste like your everyday sugar cookie, but the triple-berry jam and vanilla buttercream between two of ‘em? A recipe for success. It was giving strawberry Pop-Tart, one of my most beloved throwback snacks.

If I had one suggestion, it’d be to amp up the amount of jam so there’d be a little bit in every bite versus just the center. I still wouldn’t be able to eat the whole thing by myself (because, after all, “Crumbl is meant to be shared”), but at least every mouthful would be as delectable as the last.