PinkPantheress has always been a student of the emo and alt-pop greats — and that’s just the tip of her influence iceberg. With melodramatics at the core of her music, the singer knows how to embrace sadness with lighthearted production. Though she’s admittedly retired her emo era for her “young auntie” phase, she still has that alt-Y2K essence on her newest album, Heaven Knows. And now, fans will be able to witness her genius on tour.

On Nov. 14, PinkPantheress announced her Capable of Love tour on Instagram. “Burstin’ at the seams to perform the album for you guys. i can’t wait to meet you and see your gorgeous faces!” she wrote in the caption of the post, which features a gothic-edged poster of the tour dates.

This aesthetic gleams on Heaven Knows, her debut record that released on Nov. 10. Clad in dark hues, the 13-track album sees PinkPantheress exploring the beauty and complex contours of romance. Think mourning the death of a current lover over a cathedral organ (“Another Life”) to resisting her emotions in fear of being hurt. It’s certainly an exciting listen.

Of course, fans can also expect to bop to her biggest hit, “Boy’s a liar,” which made her a household name in 2022. She later remixed the track with Ice Spice, putting her in contention to possibly earn a Best New Artist nomination at the Grammys. But much to fans’ disappointment, she was snubbed.

The Capable of Love tour will kick off in April 2024 and trek through cities in the U.S. and Canada throughout the whole month. After her opening show in Detroit, she’ll let her album do the talking in Houston, Boston, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and more. She’ll also be joined by musicians Bktherula and Kanii.

A general sale for the tour begins on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time on PinkPantheress’ official website. That’s not all, though. For fans who can’t snag a ticket for this tour, the singer will also be an opening act on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts tour next year.

Check out more details about the singer’s Capable of Love excursion, below.

The Tour Starts Next Spring

Luckily, fans will have enough time to make PinkPantheress’ latest album their whole personality. The singer’s Capable of Love tour will begin in Detroit on Apr. 6, 2024.

All The Tour Dates

PinkPantheress’ domination will last all April 2024. After her first stop in Detroit, the “Attracted To You” star will visit other cities in U.S. and Canada until the end of the month.

Apr. 6 in Detroit, MI at Saint Andrew’s Hall

Apr. 7 in Toronto, ON at The Danforth Music Hall

Apr. 10 in Montreal, QC at Théâtre Beanfield

Apr. 12 in Boston, MA at Royale

Apr. 14 in New York, NY at Brooklyn Paramount

Apr. 17 in Chicago, IL at Metro

Apr. 20 in Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Apr. 22 in Dallas, TX at House of Blues Dallas

Apr. 24 in Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall

Apr. 25 in Austin, TX at Emo’s Austin

Apr. 28 in San Diego, CA at The Observatory North Park

Apr. 30 in Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium

The Openers Are Fire

PinkPantheress will not question her ability to witness love alone. Atlanta rapper and singer Bktherula is set to open the first half of the Capable of Love tour. Then, rapper Kanii (whose melodic track “I Know” went viral on TikTok earlier this summer) will open the last six shows.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Get Your Tickets

According to Live Nation, fans (specifically Citi cardmembers) can now register for the tour’s presale until Nov. 17. That same day, a general sale will begin at 10 a.m. local time on PinkPantheress’ official website.