Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts era has had a promising start. She first teased its sonic potential with “Vampire,” her June confessional that reminded listeners how impressive her vocals are. Three months later, Rodrigo upped the ante. The singer embraced her lyrical wit on “Bad Idea Right?,” released the remainder of her album in September, and performed a portion of it at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Not to mention, she also won a Moon-Man. Now, Rodrigo will spill her Guts on the road— album wise, of course.

On Sept. 13, one day after her VMAs performance, Rodrigo announced the album’s supporting tour on Instagram. “Soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!!,” she began the post, which features a tour poster of her aptly spewing out her star-studded guts. The tour, which has a North American and European leg, will begin in February 2024. She’ll first trek through cities such as Austin, Miami and New York, head to the U.K. and Europe, and will then return to the states for a closer.

For those who don’t see their go-to location, the singer reassured to “stay tuned for more dates.” Luckily, she won’t be the only star gracing these international venues. Rodrigo’s tagging along brewing acts like PinkPantheress, Remi Wolf, dark-pop singer Chappell Roan, and the Breeders.

With this tour’s stacked roster, snagging a ticket is a must. Fans can now register for tickets in North America, the U.K., and numerous European stops on Ticketmaster until Sept. 17. A general sale will then begin on Sept. 20 and end the following day. According to a press release, a portion of the proceeds will go to the singer’s Fund 4 Good nonprofit, which supports women’s education, reproductive rights, and prevents gender-based violence.

By the sound of Rodrigo’s riveting VMAs performance, hearing this album live sounds like a dream. Check out more details about the singer’s Guts tour, below.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour Starts Next Spring

Sure, Rodrigo is a reigning heir to the Sad Girl Autumn throne. However, fans will have to wait until February 2024 to witness her full takeover.

Where Will Rodrigo Visit On The Guts Tour?

Rodrigo will first release her twenty-somethings angst in North America. Starting in California, the singer will trek through several cities across Texas, Florida, and New York until early April.

Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena

Feb. 24 in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

Feb. 27 in Houston, TX at Toyota Center

Feb. 28 in Austin, TX at Moody Center

Mar. 1 in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

Mar. 2 in New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

Mar. 5 in Orlando, FL at Amway Center

Mar. 6 in Miami, FL at Kaseya Center

Mar. 8 in Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center

Mar. 9 in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Mar. 12 in St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

Mar. 13 in Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center

Mar 15. in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

Mar. 16 in Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum

Mar. 19 in Chicago, IL at United Center

Mar. 22 in Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

Mar. 23 in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

Mar. 26 in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

Mar. 29 in Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena

Apr. 1 in Boston, MA at TD Garden

Apr. 5 & 6 in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

In late April, Rodrigo will begin the European leg of her tour. This haul, which starts in Ireland, will run until mid-June with a show in Portugal.

Apr. 30 in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

May 3 in Manchester, UK at Co-op Live

May 7 in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro

May 10 in Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

May 14 & 15 in London, UK at The O2

May 22 in Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

May 24 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

May 28 in Oslo, Norway at Spektrum

May 30 in Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

Jun. 1 in Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Jun. 4 in Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

Jun. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle

Jun. 7 in Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

Jun. 9 in Bologna, Italy at Unipol Arena

Jun. 11 in Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

Jun. 12 in Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

Jun. 14 in Paris, France at Accor Arena

Jun. 18 in Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

Jun. 20 in Madrid, Spain at WizInk Center

Jun. 22 in Lisbon, Portugal at Altice Arena

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rodrigo will then return to North America for the final leg of the tour.

Jul. 19 in Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

Jul. 20 in Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

Jul. 23 in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena

Jul. 24 in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

Jul 26 in Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

Jul. 27 in Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

Jul. 30 in Denver, CO at Ball Arena

Jul. 31 in Salt Lake City, UT at Delta Center

Aug. 2 in San Francisco, CA at Chase Center

Aug. 6 in Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 9 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Aug. 10 in Portland, OR at Moda Center

Aug. 13 & 14 in Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

Who Are The Openers On Rodrigo’s Guts Tour?

Indie-pop fans certainly won with these opener choices. Chappell Roan, whose Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album releases later this month, will join Rodrigo for the first North America leg of the tour.

The Breeders and Remi Wolf will share sonic duties for the U.K. and Europe leg of the tour. For the final thrust of shows, PinkPantheress will sprinkle in her discography of Y2K-inspired pop gems— crossing fingers she shows love to “Attracted To You.”

Where To Buy Tickets For Rodrigo’s Guts Tour?

Fans can now register for tickets in North America, the U.K., and numerous European stops on Ticketmaster until Sept. 17. After registration closes, fans will be selected to receive codes that will give them access to the general sale tickets on Sept. 20. The sale will end the following day.