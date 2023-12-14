Turns out, the fact that ~love is embarrassing~ isn’t enough to keep Olivia Rodrigo single. On Dec. 14, the GUTS singer went public with Louis Partridge, an actor best known for his role in Enola Holmes. Rumors surrounding the duo started over Halloween, but the romance was only confirmed in mid-December when they made out at a gas station rest stop.

Here’s a full breakdown of Rodrigo and Partridge’s relationship timeline so far.

August 2023: Olivia Dropped A Hint

Rodrigo opened up about her dating life — slightly — in her August 2023 Vogue cover story. When asked if she was single, she responded, “I don’t know! I don’t kiss and tell.”

But that same month, she referenced chatting to Brits via WhatsApp during an interview with Hits Radio. “WhatsApp is a very British thing. I’m learning [that] to talk to British people, I have to have WhatsApp,” she said at the time. (Partridge is British, BTW.) To be fair, she also created a channel on the app to connect with fans worldwide — so it wasn’t purely a romantic endeavor.

October 31: Olivia & Louis Were Spotted Together

Rodrigo and Partridge were first spotted hanging out at the end of October, when they were photographed celebrating Halloween together in London. In a viral picture, the two were spotted hugging — not a sure-fire sign they were dating, but proof they were somewhat close.

December 8-9: Louis Supported Olivia’s Live Performances

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

When Rodrigo performed at Jingle Ball on Dec. 8, Partridge was in the crowd cheering her on. The “vampire” singer even seemingly blew him a kiss mid-performance. The, on Dec. 9, Rodrigo performed on Saturday Night Live. Afterwards, both Rodrigo and Partridge were photographed at the SNL after-party, per Just Jared.

December 14: The PDA Began

On Dec. 14, TMZ and E! reported that Rodrigo and Partridge sealed their ‘ship with a kiss. Both outlets shared photos of the duo kissing at a gas station in New York City.

"They looked super happy and really could not keep their hands off each other," an onlooker told E!. "When he got out to pump gas, she got out just to embrace him and kiss him."