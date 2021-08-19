If you consider yourself a foodie, there’s a chance you’ve come across the super trendy Crumbl Cookies on either your TikTok FYP or while scrolling through Instagram. The photo-worthy, fun-flavored cookies are definitely having their moment, but is it a fleeting one? With every tasty review of Crumbl Cookies raving about their flavor, there’s also a TikTok or two about a less-than-stellar icing presentation. So, before you order up your own cookies, you’ll want to check out these Crumbl Cookie TikTok videos to determine whether the viral treat is really worth all the hype it’s getting.
Of course, viral desserts are nothing new. You may remember when Cronuts were all the rage and trendy cupcake bakeries were popping up everywhere. Let’s not forget that Krispy Kreme is always coming out with ‘Gram-worthy doughnuts, and Oreo cookies have a seemingly endless rotation of fun flavors debuting all the time. So, what makes Crumbl Cookies so special? Their big draw is limited-time offerings with a menu that rotates each week, giving you so many different options to choose from. Case in point: for National Geographic’s Sharkfest, Crumbl Cookies came out with a Hawaiian-themed menu that included a Shark Sugar cookie, a Hawaii Rainbow Cake cookie, and a Pineapple Whip cookie similar to Disneyland’s Dole Whip.
While the flavors are interesting enough themselves, it’s the cookies’ picture-perfect appearance that’s led to them gaining so many likes on the ‘Gram. However, a number of Crumbl Cookies TikToks from people who’ve tried them show that not everything is always as it seems.
While TikTokers have definitely pointed out some issues they’ve run into, Crumbl Cookies has been very vigilant about keeping track of which locations aren’t up to par. You may have even see them commenting on some negative reviews and asking “what location is this,” which just goes to show that they’re trying to improve and keep standards high. Plus, with every negative review, there’s also a positive one saying Crumbl Cookies are worth the hype.
So, if there’s a cookie you want to try, you might as well go. You never know — you and Crumbl Cookies may end up being a batch made in heaven.