Krispy Kreme Has 2 New S’mores Doughnuts Made With Hershey’s Chocolate

Krispy Kreme dropped two new doughnuts for National S’mores Day on Tuesday, Aug. 10 that’ll have you feeling like you’re chillin’ by the campfire with each bite. For the release, the chain partnered up with Hershey’s to create the ultimate s’mores-inspired doughnuts, complete with so much chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker goodness. Since the bites are only here for a short time, you’ll want to make Krispy Kreme’s new Hershey’s S’mores Doughnuts a summertime staple while you can.

The new Krispy Kreme x Hershey’s collab pays tribute to the classic campfire treat in the best way possible — by combining Hershey’s chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows with the Krispy Kreme doughnuts you know and love. There are two options inspired by the OG treat that you can choose from: the first is the S’mores Classic Doughnut, which features a marshamllow Kreme-filled doughnut covered in Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with drizzles of marshmallow Kreme, chocolate icing, and graham cracker crumbs. If you’d like even more chocolate, you’ll want to try the S’mores Fudge Cake Doughnut. The decadent bite starts off with a Hershey’s fudge cake doughnut that’s covered in marshmallow icing and finished off with Hershey’s chocolate icing and chocolate chips. The treats are certainly ‘Gram-worthy additions to any upcoming summer party or barbecue.

If you’re ready to try out the campfire treats, Krispy Kreme’s new Hershey’s S’mores Doughnuts are available at participating nationwide Krispy Kreme locations for a limited time. Pricing will vary depending on the location.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

You can purchase the marshmallow goodness either individually or in the S’mores Lovers Dozen, which is perfect for sharing. Each S’mores Lovers Dozen includes four of each S’mores Classic, S’mores Fudge Cake, and Original Glazed doughnuts, so that you can give each flavor a taste. To order your doughnuts straight to your doorstep or for pickup, simply head to Krispy Kreme’s website.

When heading to the store to try out Krispy Kreme’s new Hershey’s S’mores doughnuts, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.