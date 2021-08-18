In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we tried the new Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie Oreo cookies.

Fall isn’t officially here, but Oreo’s latest cookie flavors are bringing major sweater weather vibes. The brand announced new Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie Oreo flavors in July, and these treats rolling out to stores now might be your new faves. To help you decide on which flavors to add to your cart, we tasted the new cookies. Be warned, though, because this Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie Oreo review will get you in the mood for all things fall.

ICYMI, the Salted Caramel Brownie and Apple Cider Donut Oreo cookies hit store shelves in July and August, respectively. Both flavors feature a quintessential fall vibe in the cremes. Salted Caramel Brownie Oreos have two creme layers — caramel and brownie — and the Apple Cider Donut cookie boasts an apple cider-flavored creme. On the outside, the brownie-inspired cookie features a sprinkling of salt on top of its OG chocolate wafers, while the Apple Cider Donut iteration features Golden Oreo wafers.

Elite Daily News Editor Collette Reitz recently gave the fall flavors a taste, and her take on the Apple Cider Donut Oreo was positive from the first sniff. “It smells like an apple cider candle in the best way,” she says. The flavor of a sugar-topped donut with cinnamon comes through strong on the first taste, but Reitz adds that the “apple flavor is very subtle.”

“[The apple] mostly comes through at the end (and if you take a moment to taste just the creme without the wafers),” she says. Overall, Reitz thinks you’ll get a fall vibe from this bite: “The cookie does taste like it was inspired by a cinnamon-sugar donut, but make sure to give it a whiff so you’re in an apple state of mind when you taste it.”

Courtesy of Oreo

As for the Salted Caramel Brownie Oreo, its scent doesn’t come off quite as strong as the donut cookie, but she smelled a hint of caramel or maple. “The first bite tastes like a regular Oreo with a hint of saltiness,” Reitz says, adding that you can see the specks of salt on top. She also notes “a lot of chocolate flavor coming through from the brownie-flavored creme and the wafers.” To get the caramel flavor, which she calls “very subtle,” Reitz suggests “[tasting] just the chocolate and caramel cremes together.”

Despite its name she didn’t detect a strong brownie flavor in the Salted Caramel Brownie Oreo, likening it more to “a chocolaty Oreo with a hint of saltiness.” But even without being a full brownie replica, Reitz calls it “an enjoyable take on the classic dunking cookie.”

When you’re ready to pick up some Apple Cider Donut or Salted Caramel Brownie Oreos to try for yourself, you can buy them nationwide for $5.19 per pack (pricing may vary) where Oreos are sold for a limited time while supplies last. When heading to the store for some Oreos, make sure to keep in mind the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health guidance.