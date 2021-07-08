Apple Cider Donut Oreos Are Coming To Up Your Fall Dessert Game

Oreo is bringing the fall vibes early with two new cookie flavors dropping in July and August. ICYMI, the brand revealed the news on July 8 in a livestream from its headquarters, and the unveiling was so sweet. Oreo’s new Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie flavors might have your tastebuds confused as they drop throughout the summer, but they sound so good that it will definitely be worth it.

Oreo first hinted at a flavor announcement in a tweet on Thursday, July 8, which read, “Woke up feeling like dropping some news. New flavor announcement coming @ 12pm.” During the livestream, the brand shared two new flavors — Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie — that will hit store shelves this summer.

The first new flavor combination, Oreo Salted Caramel Brownie, “has been a constant request from our OREO Community,” per the announcement during the livestream. Leaning into the sweet and savory vibes, this bite features two layers of creme — one caramel-flavored and one brownie-flavored — sandwiched between Oreo’s signature chocolate cookie. And, in a first for Oreo, the Salted Caramel Brownie cookies include a sprinkling of salt on top to really bring home the flavor combo.

Courtesy of Oreo

As a bonus, Oreo unveiled a second new flavor, Apple Cider Donut, which will hit stores in August 2021. This taste of fall features apple cider-flavored creme sandwiched between two Golden Oreo cookies and, and one bite will transport your tastebuds to a September afternoon at the apple orchard (probably).

Both new flavors will be available nationwide where Oreos are sold for a limited time while supplies last, and they’ll cost $5.19 per pack. It’s not clear when the Apple Cider Donut and Salted Caramel Brownie-flavored Oreos will disappear, but fingers crossed these limited-edition flavors stay on shelves into the fall.

Oreo is no stranger to new releasing new flavors, so you can also keep your eyes peeled for other 2021 releases like Java Chip and Chocolate Hazelnut Oreos. When you head to the store to stock up on the new fall goodness or your go-to OG Oreos, make sure to consult the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.