I'm not sure if Oreo's 2021 resolution was introduce more new flavors than you can keep up with, but less than a month into the new year, Oreo has already graced customers with plenty of new options. If you' don't want to miss any of the Oreo action, you may want to take note of these new Oreo flavors for 2021, because most of them won't be around forever. Whether you prefer to eat the creme first or the whole thing at once, some of these cookie flavors might replace your go-to fave.

Oreo is no stranger to a special release. Past Oreo flavors include everything from Carrot Cake Oreos to seasonal options like Peppermint Bark-flavored Oreo cookies. As of December 2020, the cookie brand has unveiled 65 new flavors total since its 100th anniversary Birthday Cake Oreo in 2012, according to The New York Times. If you were to divide that up, that's an average of more than eight new cookie flavors per year. Although it isn't clear how many new Oreo flavors you can expect in 2021, the brand is already off to a delicious start. This post will be updated with new Oreo flavors as they're announced throughout 2021.

While a lot of Oreo's releases for 2021 are limited-time flavors, some of the cookies on the list are here to stay for good.

1. Java Chip Oreos

Unveiling its Java Chip Oreos on Twitter on Tuesday, Jan. 12, this permanent offering combine a coffee creme and chocolate chips, wedged between two chocolate cookies. You can find Java Chip Oreos now at retailers like Walmart.

2. Brookie-O's Oreos

On Dec. 29, Oreo announced its limited-edition Brookie-O Oreos on Twitter. The triple-decker bites feature three different layers of creme — brownie, original OREO Stuf, and cookie dough — for a cookie that combines an oreo, a brownie, and a chocolate chip cookie. The Brookie-O Oreos are available for a limited time.

3. Chocolate Hazelnut Oreos

Oreo fans noticed the Chocolate Hazelnut Oreos hitting the shelves in January 2021. If Nutella-inspired tastes are your favorite, you'll be glad to know these are a permanent addition to the lineup of flavors. While this isn't the first time Oreo came out with a chocolate hazelnut iteration — the previous release in 2018 featured golden vanilla Oreos sandwiching the chocolate-hazelnut filling instead of chocolate Oreos — it is the first one to stick around.

4. Lady Gaga Chromatica-Themed Oreos

Released in January 2021, the Lady Gaga-themed Oreos come in six-cookie packs available for a limited time at convenience stores where Oreos are sold, such as Wawa or 7-Eleven. You can also buy them for delivery on Gopuff. Featuring pink-colored Golden Oreo cookies filled with a green-colored cream, these Oreos taste like a classic Oreo cookie. The Gaga-inspired cookies will hit the shelves of grocery stores in larger packs, but as of publication, it's unclear exactly when.

5. Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreos

Oreo announced the Strawberry Frosted Donut Oreos on Jan. 6, but they won't be heading to stores until March 2021. The limited-time bites will feature Golden Oreo cookies filled with two layers: one layer of pink strawberry-flavored creme with rainbow sprinkles and one layer of a doughnut-flavored creme.

Oreo prices vary by retailer, but you can expect the pricing for specialty Oreo packs to be around $3.67 per package, according to new Oreos available at Walmart as of publication.

