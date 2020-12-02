Oreo cookies are getting a music-inspired makeover so soon, and they’re celebrating one of the biggest albums of 2020. The fan-favorite chocolate sandwich cookie brand has teamed up with Lady Gaga for a fun take on the bites. With all the Chromatica vibes you could want, here’s where to buy Lady Gaga Chromatica Oreo cookies once they hit shelves in January 2021.

Oreo announced its partnership with Lady Gaga on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and it sounds so good. Inspired by Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, the singer’s sixth studio album, the Lady Gaga-themed Oreo cookies will come in hot pink packaging and will feature pink-colored Golden Oreo cookies filled with a green-colored cream. All the hues are just for show, though, because the cookies will taste like the classic Golden Oreo. The outside of the cookies will feature one of three different Chromatica-inspired designs, such as a heart design or the Chromatica logo. You'll need to wait until January 2021 to buy 6-cookie packs of the Gaga-themed Oreos at convenience stores where Oreos are sold, such as Wawa or 7-Eleven. As of publication on Dec. 2, there's no pricing available for the 6-packs, and they'll be available for a limited time.

Oreo will also be dropping a full-sized pack of the Lady Gaga Oreos in the future. As of publication, there is no official release date, so fans will have to stay tuned for the full-sized packs. You can keep up with the release date on the Lady Gaga Oreo Stan Club website, which will go live during the day on Dec. 2.

Lady Gaga shared the news in a video on Twitter on Dec. 2, as she opened what might be the inaugural pack of Chromatica Oreos:

Some lucky fans can get their hands on the Lady Gaga-themed Oreos for free by signing up for the Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club to receive a notification of the official release. To sign up, you'll need to the Lady Gaga Oreo Stan Club website, and fill out the form to register. The first 1,000 people to sign up will receive a complimentary pack of Lady Gaga-themed Oreo cookies when they launch in January.

The Oreo and Lady Gaga partnership will also help you spread some cheer through musical messages with its new Sing It With Oreo, which you can access from the website or from the QR code on specially marked packages of Oreos. From Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, through Friday, April 30, 2021, you can use Sing It With Oreo to send OREOgrams to your loved ones for a chance to win Lady Gaga-themed prizes such as a grand prize flyaway concert and meet and greet with Lady Gaga or special swag.

