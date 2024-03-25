Things are a little different this spring. While the usual Aries season and astrological new year energy are both in play, the recent lunar eclipse and upcoming rare total solar eclipse are also causing stirs juuust in time for the first Mercury retrograde of the year. Sigh, there’s never a dull moment in the cosmos.

A personal planet in astrology, Mercury — the swift messenger planet (considering Hermes’ trickster archetype in mythology) — governs the realm of communication. Essentially, its journey through the zodiac can influence your conversations, thought patterns, and the dynamic of your immediate surroundings.

Mercury also oversees transportation, technology, text messages, and social media, in case anyone’s wondering how a planet can singlehandedly cause so much drama. Fortunately, exploring how Mercury retrograde spring 2024 will affect your zodiac sign can help you navigate this cosmic roller coaster.

What Exactly Happens During Mercury Retrograde?

When Mercury retrogrades, it simply slows down. The illusion of it moving backward is due to its relative position to Earth, but its notorious effects (e.g. miscommunications, misunderstandings, unexpected delays, technology glitches, etc.) can make anyone believe it’s doing a backward cha-cha.

Contrary to popular belief, there is a silver lining to retrograde transits, as they mark a period of reflection, reassessing, reevaluating, and revisiting.

The First Mercury Retrograde Of 2024 Kicks Off On An Unusual Date

This is not an April Fools’ joke: On April 1, Mercury will station retrograde via 27 degrees of Aries, where it will remain until it goes direct on April 25.

A cardinal fire sign, Aries’ zodiac archetype resembles its fiery planetary ruler, Mars, as it is assertive, audacious, passionate, and unapologetically bold in its pursuits. This can explain why Mercury in Aries’ communication style is direct, impulsive, and fearless, often leading to quick decisions and spontaneous actions.

[Mercury retrograde could] serve as a second chance, specifically in situations where you may have overreacted or were quick to judge a book by its cover.

Mercury retrograde in Aries is an opportunity to revisit conversations that could've led to unresolved confrontations in the past. Did you speak your truth? Were you able to assert yourself with clarity and confidence? This could also serve as a second chance, specifically in situations where you may have overreacted or were quick to judge a book by its cover. Mercury in Aries is quite the expert at jumping to conclusions, so consider this an opportunity to pause, reflect, and approach these convos with a fresh perspective.

Here’s what Mercury retrograde in Aries has in store for your sun and rising sign:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 20 - April 20)

Think twice before saying something you may regret later, Aries. Mercury will retrograde in your sign for about three weeks, so be sure to get your ducks in a row and choose your words wisely. If the past comes knocking, use this time to address unresolved issues with a clear mind.

Patience and keeping an open mind contribute to smoother interactions and resolutions. If you’ve been seeking closure, now is the time to confront lingering matters head-on.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

No more putting things off, Taurus. Thanks to Mercury retrograde, your healing and personal growth will be brought to the forefront during the next three weeks or so. This is a time to go within to explore hidden emotions and confront past triggers that no longer serve you.

The key is to trust your instincts throughout this introspective period. Consider this an opportunity to address unresolved matters with clarity and determination.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 20 - June 21)

There's no escaping the retrograde effects when Mercury is your planetary ruler, Gemini. The first retrograde of 2024 is bringing emphasis to your social circles and visions of the future. Be mindful of your approach when communicating with your peers, and try to steer away from making assumptions, as you are more prone to experiencing petty misunderstandings.

On a brighter note, it’s an opportunity to reconnect with old friends... but again, if unresolved issues resurface, tread lightly or consider strengthening your bond.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Humility is essential in conversations with your superiors, Cancer. Taking the lead requires patience and discipline, which is where Mercury retrograde comes into play. This transit is putting a spotlight on everything from your career ventures to your sense of authority, so it's important to be mindful of the commitments and promises you make in both your personal and professional life.

Otherwise, this could be a great time to revisit projects put on the back burner or even reassess your long-term goals.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 22 - Aug. 23)

Your outlook is a reflection of your experiences, Leo. During this upcoming Mercury retrograde transit, your ability to keep an open mind and allow space for diversity will be essential to your peace of mind.

Whether it be philosophical conversations or academic pursuits, you're being called to reconsider your beliefs and, more importantly, indulge your curiosities. Perspective is everything, and remember, delays are blessings in disguise.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Being Mercury-ruled makes your retrograde experience all the more pivotal, Virgo. There will be greater emphasis on your deepest desires, shared resources, and intimate connections at this time.

Whether it be a financial agreement or an emotional issue that has yet to be resolved, consider this retrograde an opportunity to uncover hidden truths about yourself and your connection with significant others. Don't be afraid to be vulnerable; embracing your authenticity leads to personal growth and deeper connections.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Despite the retrograde mayhem, you're doing what you do best, Libra. With Mercury retrograde activating your relationship sector, this is an opportunity for you to revisit unresolved issues with your significant others while others of you rework your financial partnerships and contractual agreements.

Being crystal clear with your partners is essential, as there are higher risks for delays and miscommunications at this time. If something needs to be addressed in your relationship, now is the time to take the lead.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

Take a closer look at your routines, Scorpio. Whether related to health habits or your day-to-day schedule in the workplace, this is a time to review, reassess, and streamline your workflow. With patience, self-care, and attention to detail, this retrograde could help contribute to positive changes in your lifestyle.

Keep in mind that it's important to double- and triple-check your emails and deliverables, given the usual disruptions surrounding Mercury retrograde. This is also a great time to schedule an annual visit with your general doctor.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Redefine your vision and reflect on the foundation of your self-expression, Sagittarius. Mercury retrograde is bringing focus to your love life, creative talents, and passion projects, so consider this a chance to reconnect with your heart's desires.

If something's been hindering your creative spark or the connection you share with your inner child, this is a time to reflect on what wholeheartedly brings you joy. Your authenticity is key, so be sure to trust your instincts and allow yourself to flow freely. If an ex returns, get the closure you deserve.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 19 - Jan. 20)

Your personal life is under the Mercury retrograde microscope, Capricorn. Everything from family matters to your innermost feelings is likely to be at the top of your mind, as you are prompted to revisit the past and address lingering issues with confidence and clarity.

Though challenges are bound to arise, they offer valuable insight for growth and deeper understanding, specifically when it comes to the relationship you share with loved ones. The same goes for those of you in the process of remodeling your home, as this will present you with the opportunity to make necessary adjustments.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 19 - Feb. 20)

Got a lot on your mind, Aquarius? This is no coincidence, as Mercury retrograde is shining a light on everything from your communication style to your immediate environment — including your car. When was the last time you took your vehicle to get serviced? This area of your chart governs transportation; revisiting past projects that were once put on hold is no exception.

The same goes for those of you reconnecting with siblings or close relatives, as you could feel the urge to address unresolved issues for the sake of obtaining closure. Use this time to tidy up loose ends, and don't forget your techie gadgets.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 20 - March 20)

Get down to business, and own up to your self-worth, Pisces. Mercury retrograde is shaking up your money sector, urging you to revisit and review your financial budget and transactions. Reflect on how you can take the lead in this area of life as you reassess your core values and priorities simultaneously.

If you were promised a raise that was never delivered, this is your moment to speak up, but the key is to communicate with patience and clarity. Reflect on how you can be more assertive with your finances and overall sense of security.