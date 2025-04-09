In the food space, the Kardashians may be known for their various drink brands and shaking their salads, but the reality TV fam has something sweeter for fans to enjoy this week. In collaboration with Crumbl, the KarJenners have created a limited-time lineup of cookies inspired by each sister and, of course, momager Kris Jenner.

Crumbl's Kardashian Jenner Week runs from April 7 through April 12 and features six new treats created for Kris, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. If you buy the full $29 six-cookie set, it comes in a specialty tan box with “XO, The Kardashian Jenner Family” printed on the front.

Even though all KarJenner-inspired cookies are new to the menu, Kourtney’s Flourless Chocolate Cake is a first for Crumbl. The chocolate cake made with zero refined sugar, dark chocolate glaze, and raspberries is the brand’s first-ever gluten-friendly dessert. Amy Eldredge, Crumbl’s Vice President of Menu, shared in a press release, “This has been our No. 1 request from fans.”

A Breakdown Of The Crumbl x KarJenner Collection

The reviews for Kourtney’s cookie have not been the most positive on TikTok, so I was eager to try all six to see which Kardashian has the best taste in desserts. The full collection includes:

Kris’ Classic Yellow Layer Cake

Kourtney’s Flourless Chocolate Cake

Kim’s Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie

Khloé’s Cookies & Cream Skillet

Kendall’s Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie

Kylie’s Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie

First Impressions

Overall, these flavors are pretty safe and don’t necessarily make me think of the Kardashians right away. Kylie’s sugar cookie is basically Crumbl’s iconic pink sugar cookie but with sprinkles, so it’s not too unique. The flavors didn’t really surprise me at all, either. The most standout confections were Khloé’s cookies and cream skillet and Kendall’s cookie dough, because they were a bit more unique. However, flavors like Oreo and cookie dough aren’t exactly groundbreaking.

I wish the family thought more out of the box. For instance, Kourtney could have made a Lemme purple cookie or avocado pudding flavor; Kendall should have made something inspired by 818 Tequila like an espresso martini cookie; and I would have loved to see Kylie try something inspired by her cosmetics line.

An Honest Review

Even though these weren’t as creative as I expected, below you’ll find my thoughts on each cookie and how they rank among the rest:

06 Kris’ Classic Yellow Layer Cake Crumbl Flavor: A yellow cake with fudge frosting, chocolate glaze, and chocolate curls on top. Unlike a lot of TikTok reviews, I don’t believe Kourtney has the worst Crumbl cookie, because at least she created something that makes sense. Kris, on the other hand, has the most boring cookie of the bunch, so I’ve got to give her the bottom spot. It tastes exactly how you think it would, which is why it was a letdown. There was nothing special about this cake, and it didn’t immediately scream Kris Jenner to me. Even Kim couldn’t figure out why her mom picked a yellow cake when going through the box on her IG Story. If Kris could explain her choice, I might like it better, but it still wouldn’t be my favorite because it’s basic and very difficult to eat without a fork. Rating: 2.5/5

05 Kourtney’s Flourless Chocolate Cake Crumbl Flavor: A chocolate cake drizzled with a dark chocolate glaze and topped with raspberries. I love a good flourless chocolate cake, so I was excited to try Kourtney’s creation. Part of the reason I think many TikTokers couldn’t get behind the gluten-friendly dessert is because they expected something like a lava cake, which is not the same as a flourless chocolate cake. As someone familiar, I loved the texture and immediate flavor I got from the dark chocolate glaze on top. However, it lost its appeal quickly thanks to the zero refined sugar. I’m a sweets girlie, so it was very bland. I get how this would be Kourtney’s favorite, though, which is why I’m giving her kudos. I just hope if Crumbl brings this back — not as a Kardashian treat, but on its own — that they make it more flavorful and add extra dark chocolate glaze, which was my favorite part. Rating: 3/5

04 Kim’s Snickerdoodle Crumb Cake Cookie Crumbl Flavor: A snickerdoodle cookie with white chips, drizzled with white chocolate, and topped with a cinnamon streusel crunch. The ingredients gave it potential, but it was very dry and crumbly. I love snickerdoodles, so it was disappointing to get something that wasn’t as warm and gooey as I like. The flavors were fine — it just wasn’t giving. Kim said on her IG Story that she chose her cookie because she wanted something with an apple crumble-like topping and it goes with her color palette, so I get why she chose this. I just wish mine was baked better. Rating: 3.5/5

03 Kylie’s Pink Confetti Sugar Cookie Crumbl Flavor: A vanilla sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles with pink cake batter buttercream on top. It may be the most colorful and Insta-worthy of the cookies, but this was just Crumbl’s pink sugar cookie with sprinkles added. Since it wasn’t very unique, I had to take away a point. It was the cookie I finished first, though. While being basic, this was really delicious. You can’t go wrong with a classic — even if it’s uninspired. Rating: 4/5

02 Khloé’s Cookies & Cream Skillet Cookie Crumbl Flavor: A dark chocolate cookie with cookies & cream pieces, topped with scoops of fresh vanilla bean cookies & cream mousse, and a drizzle of chocolate ganache. This was my favorite of the cookies with my first bite, but the chocolate does get a bit overwhelming after a while. I have to give Khloé props for creating a cookie that is very much her. When you think of Khloé’s kitchen, you think of her iconic Oreo cookie jars. For flavor and creativity, I have to give Khloé snaps. Rating: 4.5/5

01 Kendall’s Cookie Dough Cupcake Cookie Crumbl Flavor: A warm brown sugar cookie with rich semi-sweet chips, and topped with a cookie dough-inspired buttercream, crumbled cookie pieces, and a signature Crumbl Cookie Dough Bit. Kendall’s cookie had the opposite effect on me that Khloé’s did. My first bite was overwhelmingly sweet because of the buttercream, so I didn’t really like it. However, it grew on me so much that it became my favorite. The semi-sweet chocolate chips provided a nice richness with the buttercream, so it was more exciting than some of the other one-note cookies. I’m also a cookie dough gal and felt this flavor was a little more creative than just sugar cookies or snickerdoodles. If you’re a chocolate stan, I recommend going for Khloé’s, but everyone else should give Kendall’s cookie a chance. Rating: 4.5/5

TL;DR

The Kardashians played it safe with their Crumbl cookie choices. From a business perspective, it makes sense to go for classics like yellow cake or sugar cookie to appeal to their massive fanbase, but I really wish they went for it; *some* creativity would’ve been nice.

Nevertheless, I am still happily satisfied with plenty of sugar (minus Kourtney’s dessert), so I can’t really complain.