The Kardashian empire lives on. Hot off the launch of her Lemme beauty lollipops, which are meant to help you “glow from the inside out,” Kourtney’s vitamins and supplements line just announced its latest venture: jewelry.

In partnerhip with Haricot Vert — a New York City-based jewelry brand known for its handmade, made-to-order “wearable poetry” — Lemme’s latest innovation is a wellness charm necklace ($199). It’ll feature the jewelry company’s signature Picto-Charms, along with an exclusive locket pendant specifically designed to hold one of Lemme’s famous gummies, Kourtney’s “favorite detail” of the piece.

“Our brands are such a perfect fit,” the 45-year-old founder tells Elite Daily over email ahead of the announcement on Aug. 15, noting that Haricot Vert (French for “green beans”) uses non-toxic, vintage materials and Lemme is committed to sourcing the best ingredients. “[The collab] was inspired by the idea of bringing wellness and nostalgic charm together,” she adds.

With so many cute Picto-Charms under the jewelry brand’s belt, Kourt says the ones included on the Lemme product (available now on lemmelive.com and in Haricot Vert’s NYC storefront in Brooklyn) needed to “tell a story that fits our playful vibe.” Notably you’ll find lipstick, a raffle ticket, a red Corvette, and a Magic 8 Ball. It doesn’t get much more playful than those.

But which special charms would she choose for each of her sisters? Kourtney has thought this through: “For Khloé, I'd choose the ‘You Light Up the Room’ card because she does. Kim would be the playing cards charm, and Kendall would be the ‘Good Vibes Only’ heart because she's great at protecting her peace. Kylie would definitely be the free-spirited jumping girl.”

Speaking of jewelry, one can’t forget Kourtney’s recent callback to Kim’s famous lost diamond ring incident from 2011. In April, the eldest Kardashian sibling captioned a photo of herself: “My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” alluding to *that* iconic moment from Season 6 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The post was all in good fun, but Kourtney admits that there’s one thing that would cause a similar freakout for her: if she lost her wedding ring from Travis Barker. “But also, things are just things,” she says. “I feel so much gratitude for my kids, husband, and family.”

Courtesy of Lemme/Haricot Vert

With this being Kourtney’s first foray into the jewelry space, a full-blown jewelry brand isn’t impossible — but it doesn’t seem likely at the moment. “Hmm... it's definitely an interesting idea,” the mogul says, “but I’m living my wellness life right now.”

The Lemme x Haricot Vert charm necklace is now available on lemmelive.com and in the Haricot Vert store. All proceeds from this collaboration benefit P.S. ARTS, a non-profit dedicated to providing arts education in public schools and communities.