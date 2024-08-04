Ready for a glow-up? Kourtney Kardashian’s vitamin and supplement line Lemme just dropped its first-ever beauty suckers, Lemme Glow Lollipops, meant to — in the brand’s own words — help you “glow from the inside out.”

Like the hair, skin, and nail gummies of the same name, the limited-edition lollies are made with ingredients like collagen peptides (for strength, elasticity, firmness) and vitamin C, as well as cocoa butter.

According to Kardashian, fans have been requesting sweet treats since Lemme first launched in 2022. “I see lots of you are obsessed with the taste of our gummies and I see the requests for a candy line,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 29, ahead of the drop.

Though she isn’t quite ready to deliver an entire Willy Wonka-like collection, she said she “lemme’d” her favorite treat for a limited time starting Aug. 1. And I got to taste the new watermelon-flavored sweets in advance so you know what to expect.

Lemme Glow Lollipops Have A Throwback Vibe

Since the product was just released, it’s still too early to tell whether I’ll see the beauty benefits of the ‘pops, but if you’re looking for packaging and taste details, then I’m your girl.

I’ve been a fan of Kardashian’s peach-flavored Lemme Glow gummies since I got a bottle of them in a swag bag from Poosh’s poolside party about a year ago. Adding more vitamins into my daily wellness routine is a must these days, and gummies are so easy to enjoy first thing in the morning. A lollipop takes a bit more time to consume, but these were so nostalgic from the jump.

The packaging immediately reminded me of the Spice Girls lollipops from the ‘90s and had a real Y2K vibe about them. Now that chunky platforms and low-rise jeans are back in style, we might as well bring back lollipops too, right?

The Lemme Glow Lollipops Are A Sweet Treat

It’s giving... watermelon Jolly Rancher — but they aren’t pure candy. The Lemme Glow Lollipops have a sweet vitamin taste as well to remind you this is a supplement-candy hybrid and not just sugar on a stick.

If you want an everyday watermelon sucker, get a bag of Dum Dums instead. Lemme Glow ‘pops are for people who want a fun new way to consume beautifying ingredients like vitamin C and collagen.

TL;DR:

As of right now, the gummies remain my fave of all the Lemme products because they’re quick, easy, and tasty, but I love how inventive the Lemme Glow Lollipops are and that they take me back to the Y2K era and my Spice Girls-loving days.

I can’t wait to see what other candy-inspired products Lemme puts out in the future. For now, you can find Lemme Glow Lollipops for $12 a bag (seven lollies per bag) on lemmelive.com, and Ulta stores beginning Aug. 4.