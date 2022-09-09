Whether you’re into fashion, beauty, or just reality TV, there’s no denying the Kardashians are trendsetters in whatever they do. In fact, if a Kardashian does something, you know people will want to try it out as well. That includes eating foods they’ve seen Kim, Khloe, or Kourtney Kardashian snacking on in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, or now The Kardashians on Hulu. There’s one particular salad that the family seems to love, and now, TikTokers have found the recipe. For anyone curious, here’s how to make the Kardashian salad on TikTok.

This isn’t a recipe that’s been handed down the Kardashian-Jenner family for years, though. Instead, this is a salad that perhaps some Angelinos know as well — La Scala’s chopped salad. This iconic salad is apparently one that the Kardashians are fans of, and in turn, their fans are trying to recreate it at home so they can eat like the Kardashians do. TikToker Kathleen Ashmore (@katcancook) recently shared the recipe to the Kardashian salad as part of her Hungry Lady Salad series, which you can follow along at home. All you need to do is first grab the right ingredients from the store.

What’s In The Kardashian Salad Recipe On TikTok?

The next time you’re heading to the grocery store and putting together a shopping list, be sure to add:

A head iceberg lettuce

1 ⁄4 lb. Italian salami

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

A can of garbanzo beans

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp salt and pepper

1/4 cup grated Pecorino Romano

These are the ingredients you need to make the Kardashian salad, according to Ashmore. Once you have everything in your kitchen and ready to go, you’ll want to first make the dressing. In a bowl, add your Dijon mustard, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, and Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese. Once that’s all mixed up, chop up your Italian salami into strips. Ashmore then adds the garbanzo beans, iceberg lettuce that’s been chopped, shredded mozzarella cheese, and your salami on top of the dressing before mixing all together. While you can always just mix it with a spoon like Ashmore does, for the full Kardashian treatment, you’ll want to shake your salad. Get yourself a plastic salad bowl with a lid ($27, Amazon) that’s perfect for shaking. Plus, it’s reusable for the next time you want to make this recipe.

For even more flavor, sprinkle on some extra Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese as well as some pepper to your final mix, and there you go. You have the Kardashian salad to enjoy for lunch or dinner when you’re not feeling like cooking up a huge meal. Feel free to also make this recipe your own. Some users on TikTok suggested adding pepperoncini and red onion, and anyone who is vegan can also substitute the Pecorino Romano and Parmesan for some nutritional yeast, the shredded mozzarella for a non-dairy alternative, and salami for tofu.

Just as the Kardashians have been associated with this salad, you can also adopt it as your own with your unique take. And since it’s still hot outside, a refreshing salad is the perfect meal to enjoy as you’re working from home or having a picnic in the park.