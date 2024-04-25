Espresso martinis continue to be the drink of choice for girls’ nights and happy hour and Emma Chamberlain and Kendall Jenner know what the girlies are into. And now the two A-listers have made it easier than ever to enjoy one from home by combining their brands Chamberlain Coffee and 818 Tequila for a Tik-Tok worthy kit. And yep, you better believe I tried it so I can spill all the tea — er — coffee.

The Chamberlain Coffee x 818 Tequila kit ($74) gives you the opportunity to mix up Jenner’s favorite espresso martini recipe with tequila instead of vodka. The box, which you can have shipped to your door, comes with a limited-edition Chamberlain Coffee and 818 Tequila martini shaker, glass, stickers, and a box of the all-new Candied Pecan Cold Brew Singles. The new cold brew flavor from Chamberlain Coffee is inspired by Jenner’s 818 Tequila Reposado — which is the type of tequila recommended to use for this recipe.

Unfortunately, a bottle of 818 is not included in the kit, but you can easily order one for delivery through Gopuff. You’ll also want to get your choice of coffee liqueur and simple syrup or cinnamon, which are also necessary for the official Chamberlain Coffee and 818 Tequila recipe. With the right ingredients assembled, I mixed up my very own espresso martini just the way Chamberlain and Jenner recommended to let you know if the tequila hype is real.

Emma and Kendall’s Espresso Martini Is A Match Made In Coffee Lover’s Heaven

Rachel Chapman

I have hopped on the espresso martini train recently, and if I do order a cocktail, it’s usually a tequila-based ones — so this was right up my alley. I first had to mix together all the ingredients, which was a lot more complicated than I expected because of the cold brew. The Candied Pecan Cold Brew comes in tea bag-like singles that you need to start making at least 18 to 24 hours before you plan on drinking.

According to the recipe, pour four ounces of water into a glass with your Candied Pecan Cold Brew Single, and let it sit in your fridge. I put mine together the day before I wanted to drink, so it was ready the next night. You’ll end up brewing more than you need, but that just means you can make a few drinks for you and your bestie.

When your cold brew is ready, you’ll need to gather the following:

1.5 ounces of 818 Tequila Reposado

1.5 ounces Candied Pecan Cold Brew concentrate

1.5 ounces coffee liqueur (I went with Kahlúa)

0.25 ounces cinnamon or simple syrup

Nick Wiesner

In your Chamberlain Coffee and 818 Tequila shaker, add your ingredients and some ice. Then, shake until it’s nice and cold, before straining into your exclusive martini glass. I went with the cinnamon instead of the simple syrup, because I thought that sounded more interesting.

The cold brew box recommends adding some coffee beans on top for a garnish, but I was too excited that I just went ahead and enjoyed my drink — and I truly did enjoy it. This is a really delicious and balanced blend of cold brew and tequila, where one is not overpowering the other. You could taste both the nutty coffee flavor with the light tequila. It was so smooth of a sip that I fell in love with everything, except the cinnamon.

The cinnamon was unique, like I expected, but just too much for one cocktail. If I were to make this again, I would go with the simple syrup, though I don’t think you really need it. I like sweet drinks, but this is delicious without any extra sugar.

I’m so excited to have more Candied Pecan Cold Brew and 818 Tequila to make cocktails with my friends, but aside from the espresso martini being delicious, my favorite part about the entire kit is the limited-edition glassware. It’s so cute and a nice addition to my growing at-home bar. Overall, this kit is a can’t miss for fans of Chamberlain, Jenner, and espresso martinis. Even though it dropped yesterday, it appears to have already sold out on the Chamberlain Coffee site. However, there is a button where you can be notified for the next restock (fingers crossed!), and you can still buy the cold brew and tequila as a bundle on GoPuff for just $53.49.

If you happen to live in LA or NYC, from now through April 28, select restaurants will feature the Emma & Kendall’s Espresso Martini on their menu. These places include LAVO Los Angeles, Belles Beach House, Elephante, Little Ruby’s, Dudleys, and Happiest Hour.