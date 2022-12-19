Espresso martinis really declared 2022 their year. The coffee cocktail found its way to the TikTok FYP quite a few times, which inspired many people to try making their own espresso martinis at home. If you’re unsure about how to make an espresso martini, the simple recipe only requires espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka mixed together. However, if you’re looking for a recipe to spice up your next get together, you may want to try making Kendall Jenner’s espresso martini recipe that swaps out vodka for her liquor of choice.

Each one of the Kar-Jenners has a passion project they’re known for. Kim Kardashian has SKIMS, Khloè Kardashian has Good American, Kourtney Kardashian has Poosh, and of course, Kylie Jenner has Kylie Cosmetics. When she’s not walking the runway at fashion week or posing for the cover of Vogue, Kendall can be seen promoting her tequila brand, 818 Tequila, on Insta. That’s her passion project, so it makes sense that Kendall would try to find a way to incorporate her tequila into the viral cocktail.

Luckily, Kendall is sharing her 818 espresso martini recipe on Insta for you to try at home. This espresso martini recipe involves just three ingredients like the OG one. It’s so easy to make that if you’re planning a Christmas party, hometown hang with your besties, or you’re already getting a jumpstart on your New Year’s Eve plans, you’ll definitely want to add this Kendall-approved espresso martini with tequila to the menu.

How To Make Kendall Jenner’s Espresso Martini Recipe

For this holiday cocktail, Kendall has decided to collab with Owen’s Craft Mixers. The craft cocktail mixer brand has a Nitro-Infused Espresso Martini Mix that is the star ingredient in this recipe next to the 818 Tequila. While you can always head to the store to pick up your ingredients, for anyone who’s too cozy at home to throw on a jacket and go outside, you can order both the espresso martini mix ($14, Amazon) and tequila online. Make sure you get the Reposado 818 Tequila ($59), which is what Kendall uses in her recipe. Kendall says she chooses the reposado, because of “the notes of caramel” that make your espresso martini that much more decadent. Along with the mixer and tequila you want to get some chocolate bitters as well. For exact measurements, here is the full recipe:

1.5 oz 818 Tequila Reposado

4 oz (half a can) Owen's Espresso Martini Mix

2-3 dashes chocolate bitters

Once you have everything assembled, you’re ready to add it all to your shaker. First, add your tequila, which Kendall notes is “the most important part.” However, you could also serve just the mixer with some ice for anyone looking for an espresso martini mocktail at your party. After that’s in, pour in your martini mix and chocolate bitters before shaking. Kendall raves that this twist on a classic espresso martini is “so easy and so delicious” with all the ingredients coming “together so nicely,” and it’s bound to be a hit at any holiday gatherings and into the new year.

For a true martini, you should serve your drink in a martini or coupe glass, and you can instantly make your drinks more Insta-worthy by adding some espresso beans on top as a garnish. Opting for chocolate covered espresso beans is even better, but it’s all about how you’d like to espresso yourself!