We’re excited to introduce Elite Daily’s 25 Under 25 list. Throughout the year, we’ll be shining a spotlight on the young, talented musicians, creators, and athletes who are taking over your feeds, screens, and group chats — individuals who are well on their way to becoming household names.

Each month, we’ll introduce two to three breakouts under 25 and share what makes them a star, where you can catch them this year (if you can keep up!), and, of course, their zodiac sign.

First up, we’ve got three future icons who’ve made major waves in the past year — performing at music festivals, going mega-viral on TikTok, and starring in major movies (NBD). And now, they’re making 2025 their year. You can officially consider them ones to watch — and keep watching.

BENSON BOONE Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for iHeartRadio Age: 22 Zodiac Sign: Cancer If you haven’t heard Benson Boone’s mega-hit single “Beautiful Things” by now, respectfully, what are you even doing? The track, along with an opening stint on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour last summer, elevated the Monroe, Washington, native from TikTok indie darling to certified pop star. In November, he cemented his ascent with a crowning achievement in music: a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. After his legendary Grammys performance (think a sparkly blue jumpsuit and backflips), Boone is spending the first half of the year on the festival circuit, playing sets at Sips & Sounds, Coachella, Riverbeat, Governor’s Ball, and more. All this, and he only has one album out so far — but don’t worry, he’s been teasing another project for a few months now. What We’re Manifesting For Them: A sophomore album that firmly proves he’s here to stay, and even more impressive backflips on stage.

MCKENNA GRACE Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Age: 18 Zodiac Sign: Cancer You’ve probably seen McKenna Grace in a few things before. It’s hard to miss someone who’s been booked and busy since she was 7. She has TV shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and The Haunting of Hill House along with movies like Ghostbusters and I, Tonya under her belt already, with several projects coming up like the highly anticipated Scream 7. She’s not just an actor, either. McKenna dropped her debut EP Bittersweet 16 in 2023, and performed at her first festivals, Lollapalooza and Jingle Ball, last year. Scream 7 is expected to release in 2026 and production kicked off in January, but McKenna has a few other projects slated to premiere in 2025. She has Spider & Jessie, Slanted, and Regretting You, another adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel, coming soon. What We’re Manifesting For Them: Follow the child star to it girl pipeline and become the next Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, or Zendaya, whether she decides to prioritize her acting, singing, or both.

LOLA YOUNG Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Age: 24 Zodiac Sign: Capricorn Lola Young’s undeniable appeal can be summed up in the title of her breakout 2024 single: “Messy.” Brash, confrontational, and brutally honest, the “ADHD anthem” (as she calls it) had no trouble instantly taking over TikTok. Like a new incarnation of Lily Allen or Kate Nash, the London native is poised to captivate us even more with new confessional bops in 2025. She’s released a few new singles recently, hinting at a possible third studio album this year, and will be kicking off 2025 with some live dates around Europe before jetting over to California in April to play her first-ever Coachella. What We’re Manifesting For Them: An even messier new album, and a breakout set at Coachella that proves she’s not just an up-and-comer — she’s already here.

Come back next month to see who we add to the list.