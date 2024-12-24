The phrase “new year, new you” has never been more real. Big changes are written in the stars for 2025, with the new year inspiring people to challenge old establishments, patterns of thinking and action, or things that no longer serve them.

The shift began in late 2024 with Pluto — the planet of transformation — moving out of Capricorn and into Aquarius for the first time in centuries, ushering in a period of tension between the old and the new. According to Iva Naskova, an astrologer and psychic on the Nebula spiritual guidance platform, this struggle may manifest in your personal life, encouraging you to reflect and reevaluate whether your actions have been leading you down the right path — and encouraging you to pivot, if not.

With this new Pluto energy squaring off against Saturn in Aries, which represents the warrior of tradition, Naskova says that the “old systems, which have run their course, will struggle to hold on before they ultimately make way for the new” in 2025.

2025’s Astrology Includes Plenty of Luck, As Well As A Much-Needed Reality Check

The year starts off with a dreamy, introspective energy, with the North Node — a transit influencing individual growth and evolution — moving out of action-oriented Aries into Pisces on Jan. 11. Compared to last year’s assertive, initiative-driven energy, this transit will encourage people to slow down, surrender to the natural flow of life, and trust your intuition.

Starting on April 18, Neptune — the planet of inspiration — will move out of Pisces into Aries for a 13-year period. Expect to receive an infusion of creative ideas, which you can harness to make a dream entrepreneurial project or a side hustle a reality.

Naskova says the most significant energy shifts in 2025 will come mid-year, from Jupiter and Saturn. Saturn, the planet of discipline and structure, will enter Aries on May 25, bringing a grounding energy to all signs. According to Naskova, this transition “calls for a reality check, encouraging us to reflect on our past and future actions to ensure we are on the right path.”

Meanwhile, Jupiter, which is the planet of luck and expansion, will move into Cancer — its exalted sign — on June 9. In short, Jupiter thrives most in this water sign, meaning people can expect to enjoy optimal abundance from this transition like material prosperity as well as individual growth and progress.

2025’s Mercury & Venus Retrogrades

2025 will also bring three Mercury retrogrades, so you’ll need to stay diligent against DM slide-ins from your ex, communication issues, and technology malfunctions on these dates:

March 15–April 7: Begins in Aries and ends in Pisces

Begins in Aries and ends in Pisces July 18–Aug. 11: Begins and ends in Leo

Begins and ends in Leo Nov. 9–Nov. 29: Begins in Sagittarius and ends in Scorpio

During this period (as well as the shadow period both before and after the transit), you’ll want to double-check things, avoid acting on impulse or emotions, emphasize patience as much as possible, and focus on clear, straightforward communication to ensure there are no potential misunderstandings.

Meanwhile, Venus will also go retrograde from March 2 through April 13, beginning in Aries and ending in Pisces. According to Naskova, your romantic relationships might face extra scrutiny during this time and you may “find yourself experiencing doubts” during this period of intense introspection. To avoid doing something you might regret, it’s “best to wait until the retrograde is over before making any final decisions, such as break ups or new commitments.”

With all the transits, retrogrades, and planetary activity that’ll be happening over the next 365 days, your 2025 horoscope can show you how to prepare for the energy that’ll be coming your way — and how to make the most of it.

Aries 2025 Yearly Horoscope

While the year will get off to a slow start for the ram, 2025 will mark a period of self-discovery, reflection, and new beginnings. According to Naskova, Saturn and Neptune moving into your sign will profoundly transform you, potentially prompting a career change or inspiring you to learn new skills. As you look toward your future and leave old patterns, relationships, and jobs in the past, you’ll also focus on strengthening key relationships in your life.

Venus will transit into Aries on Feb. 4, bringing a fiery, bold energy to your relationships, as well as your career and other areas of your life. Existing relationships will get an infusion of excitement, while you might experience a desire to build new romantic connections.

Things will get real when Saturn enters Aries on May 24, signaling a time of new beginnings and releasing things that are holding you back. This might manifest by deciding to leave your college major behind, moving past a relationship that’s not working for you, or cutting off a toxic friend.

Don’t be afraid to take a pause for introspection during the Oct. 6 full moon. Reflecting on your progress will allow you to make the most of the last 90 days of the year.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2025 For Aries:

Feb. 4: Venus enters Aries, giving you the first real boost of motivation to start the year on the right note and accomplish your goals.

March 20: The sun enters Aries, announcing your season and boosting you with energy, strong focus, and high confidence.

March 29: A new moon and partial solar eclipse in Aries occur, making it the optimal time to "wake up" and reinvent yourself.

March 30: Neptune enters Aries, enhancing your personal strengths and motivating you to fight for your goals and ideals.

May 24: Saturn enters Aries, encouraging you to let go of your past and begin a new chapter.

Oct. 6: The full moon in Aries is the perfect time to look back at everything you’ve accomplished so far and make sure you’re on track for the rest of the year.

Taurus 2025 Yearly Horoscope

2025 will feel grounding for you, Taurus, bringing an increased sense of stability — a welcome change for your comfort-loving sign — and focus on your family. You’ve been searching for your identity and where you belong for some time, but finally, in 2025, you’ll find your place and your people.

On April 27, the new moon in Taurus will bring a focus on setting up rewarding routines that resonate with your future goals, as well as defining your values. Soon after, on May 10, Mercury will enter Taurus, giving your thinking, speaking, and decision-making a more grounded, practical energy.

You’ll feel a sudden yet significant shift on Nov. 7, when Uranus — the planet of rebellion — comes back into your sign. This could mark a period of transformation where you reevaluate your core values and habits, old beliefs around security, and potentially make some major changes to your routines and lifestyle.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2025 For Taurus:

April 19: The sun enters Taurus, announcing your season and making it the perfect time to take action, exercise control, and show leadership.

April 27: The new moon in Taurus serves as a wake-up call to move you out of your comfort zone.

May 10: Mercury, the planet of transformation, enters Taurus, enhancing your mental acuity while increasing the flow of new ideas.

Nov. 5: The full moon in Taurus increases your Venusian charm and helps you attract anyone you set your eyes on.

Nov. 7: Uranus reenters your sign from Gemini, heightening your desire for freedom and personal space.

Gemini 2025 Yearly Horoscope

Jupiter — the planet of luck, growth, and opportunity — will be going direct in your sign for the first time in 12 years on Feb. 4, kicking off a year of expansion. According to Naskova, this could mean glowing up at your internship or an increase in wealth, as well as positive relationship shifts like upgrading your situationship. Jupiter also influences long-distance travel, which means you could be moving to a new place or even taking a faraway bucket list trip this year. With lucky Jupiter on your side, you can expect good fortune as you make these changes.

From July 7 through Nov. 7, Uranus — the planet of chaos, innovation, and rebellion — will leave Taurus and transit into Gemini for the first time in decades. This could bring about a period of accelerated progress before it dips back into Taurus. However, Uranus will be making its way back into Gemini for a seven-year period in 2026, so consider this a brief taste of what’s to come.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2025 For Gemini:

Feb. 4: Lucky Jupiter goes direct in your sign, signaling a year of expansion and good fortune.

May 20: The sun moves into your sign, bringing a boost to your confidence and energy.

May 26: The new moon in Gemini is a sign to start fresh, and with Mercury, your ruler, in your sign, you will witness how things are easy and smooth.

July 4: Venus enters Gemini, signaling the perfect opportunity to focus on love and relationships.

July 7: Uranus enters Gemini, which last occurred in 1942. Prepare to break through your limitations and experience accelerated growth.

Cancer 2025 Yearly Horoscope

You’ll enter 2025 on a reflective note, with Mars retrograde in your sign from Jan. 6 until Feb. 23. Financial freedom and independence will be your biggest themes for the first half of the year; it’ll be the perfect time to evaluate your financial situation and shared resources, and see whether they’re aligned with your future goals. However, Naskova cautions that you’ll want to avoid making any rash decisions until the transit is over.

With Jupiter entering your sign in the second half for the first time in 12 years, the focus of your year will shift to destiny and what is meant to come your way. Jupiter is exalted in Cancer, meaning that its powers of growth, expansion, and luck are magnified while residing in this water sign. During Jupiter’s year in the crab, you can expect to tap into this nurturing energy while showing yourself some self-love into 2026. This supportive transit can manifest in everything from healing old inner wounds to finally starting a dream hobby or glowing up your home.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2025 For Cancer:

Jan. 6: Mars is retrograding back in Cancer, so it's best to take things slow and avoid reacting impulsively.

June 9: Jupiter enters Cancer, a shift that brings you life-changing destiny moments.

June 20: The sun enters Cancer, giving you more power and optimism to pursue your heart's desires.

July 30: Venus enters Cancer, and it is your time to shine and catch everyone's attention. It’s also the perfect time to focus on love connections.

Leo 2025 Yearly Horoscope

After all the inner work you’ve been doing over the past 12 months, your yearly horoscope will see many things finally fall into place, Leo. 2025 will be a period of breakthroughs, with your passion and creativity leading you to new professional horizons and advancements in your career.

The lucky energy of Jupiter will allow you to feel more calm and relaxed. However, try to trust that things are happening as they should instead of trying to force things forward with your characteristic impulsiveness.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2025 For Leo:

April 18: Mars enters Leo, and your energy levels are instantly high. You feel awake, active, and ready to lead.

July 18: Mercury, which is in your sign, goes retrograde, presenting a personal test of your ability to control your ego and stubbornness.

July 22: The sun enters Leo and announces your season, giving you the spotlight and the chance to level up your game.

Aug. 11: Mercury in Leo goes direct, and you are finally able to catch a break. Your strong personality and impulsiveness are no longer a threat to your personal or professional development.

Virgo 2025 Yearly Horoscope

Following your heart is the theme for 2025, Virgo — which is significant for someone who prides themself on being more logical. This year’s transits will bring clarity by encouraging you to uncover and sit with your inner desires, particularly in your career and finances — and give you the energy to make them a reality.

Your year will kick off on a reflective note, with the South Node of karma entering your sign and encouraging you to let go of relationships, romantic and otherwise, that no longer serve you. A full moon and total lunar eclipse in your sign in March will begin to fuel shifts in your professional life, while Mars entering Virgo over in June will give you the drive to help you kick off this exciting new chapter.

Things might not be completely smooth sailing, especially with a new moon and partial solar eclipse in the fall, but at the end of the year you’ll be able to look back on a transformative 2025 and see why things had to happen the way they did.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2025 For Virgo:

March 14: A full moon and total lunar eclipse in Virgo bring powerful transformation and renewal.

June 17: Mars is entering Virgo, making it an ideal time to master your craft and advance in your career.

Aug. 22: The sun enters Virgo, bringing you a sense of accomplishment as you ring in your season.

Sept. 21: A new moon and partial solar eclipse in Virgo bring changes to your personal relationships, encouraging you to let go of old habits.

Libra 2025 Yearly Horoscope

Libra might be the sign of relationships, but in 2025, your focus will be on self-discovery and tapping into your inner strength. You will embrace more "me time," leading to personal growth and fulfillment regarding who you are and what you want to achieve.

While you may encounter some potential career challenges during the first few months of the year, this will help set the stage for an explosive period of career growth during the second half of the year. Relationships will also be at the forefront of your mind in 2025, as this year’s energy will encourage you to reexamine significant relationships in your life to see if they’re strong enough for the long term, while also avoiding patterns from the past.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2025 For Libra:

April 12: The full moon in Libra (also known as the pink moon) is bringing a sense of harmony, peace, and tranquility into your life as you reflect on your relationships and make necessary changes.

Aug. 6: Mars enters Libra, giving you a perfect chance to form new business partnerships that will elevate your career.

Sept. 22: The sun enters Libra, and now it is your time to make heads turn everywhere you show up.

Oct. 21: The new moon in Libra presents an opportunity to nurture your connections, whether it’s networking and meeting new professional contacts or building romantic relationships.

Scorpio 2025 Yearly Horoscope

Scorpio, be prepared for an intense year, as your 2025 yearly horoscope forecasts many unpredictable moments and sudden changes. However, any hard truths that you learn along the way will ultimately only make you stronger in the long run, so try to stay adaptable and flexible as you encounter challenges along the way.

While the first few months of the year will get off to a slow start, in the second half, your personal and professional life may change overnight with an opportunity to relocate and start a new life, according to Naskova. As you potentially grapple with major professional changes, struggles with balancing work and life, or unexpected pivots, rely on your inner strength to push through and achieve your goals.

The second half of 2025 will also be a big year for travel, which could also help grow existing romantic connections or spark new ones.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2025 For Scorpio:

Sept. 22: Mars enters Scorpio, creating heightened passion and intensity around intimate relationships and power struggles. This intense energy must be controlled to prevent impulsive actions.

Oct. 22: The sun moves into Scorpio, and you’re feeling compelled to transform your life and address everything that has been holding you back.

Nov. 18: Mercury is in retrograde in Scorpio, making it important for you to address repressed emotions and unprocessed anger in order to move forward.

Sagittarius 2025 Yearly Horoscope

You’re famously a free spirit, Sagittarius, but 2025 will see you finding a newfound enjoyment and appreciation of commitment and stability, particularly in romantic relationships. While you’ve always been a seeker of freedom and new relationships, you’ll find satisfaction in settling down in a committed relationship or professional direction this year.

While 2025 will start out slow for the archer, the Strawberry Moon on June 11 will bring a rush of positive and magnetic cosmic energy that will help you start manifesting the big goals you want to achieve for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, Venus entering Sagittarius in late November could be a period where you decide to get more serious in a current relationship, or even meet a long-term partner.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2025 For Sagittarius:

June 11: The full moon in Sagittarius marks a moment of destiny, guiding you toward new opportunities in living arrangements or work.

Nov. 21: The sun enters Sagittarius, which brings a sense of optimism, happiness, and personal fulfillment into your season.

Nov. 30: Venus enters Sagittarius and ignites your love life, making it an ideal time to date and meet new people with a sense of purpose.

Capricorn 2025 Yearly Horoscope

In 2025, you’ll finally reap the benefits of your past labors, Capricorn. In addition to recognizing your past efforts and successes, the sea goat will also achieve new milestones that reflect all the personal and professional sacrifices you've made for your goals.

Things will get off to a strong start on Jan. 8, as Mercury enters Capricorn, prompting strategic analysis and planning around long-term goals as well as clear communication. In the summer, the July 10 Buck Moon will provide the perfect opportunity to check back on the goals you set earlier in the year, and how you’re moving the needle forward. While you’ll be grinding during the summer months (and for most of the year, TBH), don’t be afraid to put in the work and trust that your hard work will eventually pay off in big ways as you move through the rest of the year.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2025 For Capricorn:

Jan. 8: Mercury enters Capricorn, and you start the year highly-motivated and focused on your goals.

July 10: The full moon in Capricorn is a moment to reflect on your progress so far.

Dec. 15: Mars entering Capricorn gives you an extra burst of energy.

Dec. 21: The sun enters Capricorn, marking the start of your season. You’re in your element as you prepare to close out the year and enter 2026 on a strong note.

Dec. 24: Venus enters Capricorn, encouraging you to prioritize time with loved ones and focus on showing yourself some self-love.

Aquarius 2025 Yearly Horoscope

Aquarius, you’ll enter 2025 on a transformational note, due to Pluto’s presence in your sign. You’ll feel this transit the most as the collective world undergoes destined changes that you were meant to experience, potentially kicking off a 20-year period of transformation and rebirth in all areas of your life.

However, as a sign that has no problem marching to the beat of its own drum, you’ll thrive in this new era and all the unexpected experiences that come your way if you embrace them – and there’s a possibility you could end the year with big upgrades to your career situation and relationships.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2025 For Aquarius:

Jan. 19: The sun enters Aquarius, and it’ll feel like the sky's the limit as you experience powerful and unstoppable energy.

Feb. 16: The asteroid Pallas symbolizes our independent spirit. As it enters your sign, it’ll feel like it’s your time to take control and do things your way.

Aug. 9: The full moon in Aquarius, aka the Sturgeon Moon, encourages you to think outside the box and distance yourself from the status quo.

Pisces 2025 Yearly Horoscopes

2025 will start off strong for Pisces with the North Node moving into your sign on Jan. 11 and inciting you to examine your feelings about self-worth as well as any doubts you have about yourself. As you move forward with a new understanding of yourself, you’ll be focused on nurturing supportive and strong relationships in the new year – and cutting off connections that are part of an outdated identity.

Some Pisces may say, "I do," while others will find their tribe and experience a profound sense of belonging. While you’re known for being the dreamy sign of the zodiac, you’ll experience more clarity as Neptune retrogrades in Pisces during the last half of the year.

Most Important Astrological Dates In 2025 For Pisces:

March 27: Venus retrogrades in Pisces, making it an ideal time to reflect on your intimate relationships.

March 29: Mercury retrogrades in Pisces, so make sure you take things slow and double-check (and triple-check) things before you act on them.

June 30: Neptune retrogrades in Pisces until the end of the year on Dec. 6. Don’t panic if you find yourself more in touch with reality and no longer wearing rose-tinted glasses when it comes to your emotions.

Sept. 1: Saturn retrogrades and enters Pisces, which can cause big changes in how you used to perceive things and handle situations.

Sept. 7: There is a full moon and total lunar eclipse in Pisces, making it the most powerful day for you to manifest your desires.

