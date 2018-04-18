Have you ever wondered why certain feelings come so naturally to you When you are born, you arrive with a set of jewels embedded within your skin; innate strengths and weaknesses that cling to you. Some believe these qualities followed you from your past life and have become part of your soul. What your South Node means in astrology describes the people you've been before you arrived in this life. However, it also indicates the qualities you should to leave behind as you seek personal fulfillment. In this life, you're meant to become someone else — someone very different.

Your South Node is an aspect of your birth chart that directly correlates with your North Node. These two aspects are not planets, but the points where the moon's orbit pierced through the plane of ecliptic when you were born. Together, they're known as the lunar nodes. The North Node describes the person you should work on becoming while your South Node exposes the qualities you need to move beyond. Otherwise, you might never feel as though you've truly grown in this life.

The zodiac sign associated with your South Node is directly opposite the sign associated with your North Node. You should strive to adopt the powerful attributes of your North Node, while you should work on moving away from the negative attributes of your south node. It's an uncomfortable and daunting process, often because your south node will feels so much more natural to you. It may take your whole life to relinquish these qualities, but that's OK. That's what you're here to do.

How To Find Your South Node In Astrology

If you don't know what your South Node is, use this calculator to find out. Then, read on to find out what that says about the most important journey you'll ever embark on.

South Node In Aries

You're been selfish before. Your needs have trumped the needs of others and you've loved being the center of attention. Aggression and ruthlessness has always felt natural to you. You stop at nothing to get what you want. In this life, you should work on cooperating with others and committing to partnerships. Allow peace and diplomacy to become more important than being the best.

Having your South Node in Aries indicates that you may struggle with asserting yourself, addressing conflict, or fully embracing your independence. Throughout your personal journey, you may also continue to be presented with the need to balance your desire for companionship with the pull towards autonomy. Be mindful of the tendency to be codependent. Partnership is important, but it should never require you to leave yourself behind. Don’t hesitate to focus on yourself, if you’re ever feeling like you’re doing too much for other people.

Your North Node: Libra

South Node In Taurus

You've been too materialistic in your past lives. Luxury, security, and practicality have guided you for too long. It's time to let go of your desire for wealth and opulence. It's also time to stop being held responsible for everyone else. Instead, seek spiritual gratification and the unknown. Let go of earthly pleasures and embrace something deeper and more personal, something more poetic.

If your South Node is in Taurus, you may struggle to prioritize your personal pleasure and satisfaction. It’s important to learn when to exercise self-control, and when to allow yourself to enjoy things. You deserve to enjoy the finer things in life, which does require you to loosen up a bit. Make treating yourself a habit, even if it’s in small ways. Enjoying the fruits of your labor doesn’t make you over-indulgent.

Your North Node: Scorpio

South Node In Gemini

You've been dishonest and sneaky with words. You can talk yourself out of anything, refusing to hold yourself accountable. Instead of engaging in gossip, it's time to speak truthfully and focus your energy on being productive. Let go of your two-faced nature and embrace one personality. Take risks, travel the world, and view the world as full of opportunity instead of a dark place.

If your South Node is in the mutable air sign of Gemini, you may not be interested in traditional methods of learning , asking questions, and gathering information. It’s important to find balance between your desire to teach and enlighten others, as well as ensuring that you’re educated enough to do so. While you tend to prefer gaining knowledge through lived experience, there’s so much you can learn from hitting the books. Allow yourself to be teachable.

Your North Node: Sagittarius

South Node In Cancer

You've focused too much on the needs of others, prioritizing co-dependency over self-reliance. You cannot go after your dreams like this. It's time to stop being so afraid of being alone. It's time to relinquish your need for affection at all times. Let your head have as much of a say as your heart. You need to be more selfish with your energy rather than give it away to everyone else.

For those with their natal South Node in Cancer, you may find it challenging embracing your emotional needs. You tend to prioritize logic over all else, which can cause you to overlook the parts of you that require nurturing. In order to accomplish the goals you have for yourself, it’s important to learn how to listen to your instincts. While they may sometimes seem irrational, you have those gut feelings for a reason, and can actually assist you in achieving your objectives.

Your North Node: Capricorn

South Node In Leo

You've suffered when all eyes aren't on you. It's time to stop taking things so personally. Everyone has their own problems and they have nothing to do with you. You have the tendency to be self-aggrandizing. It's time to start becoming more down-to-earth, less concerned with vanity and attention. Focus on your community at large, on the needs of others above your own.

If you have your South Node in Leo, being the center of attention likely makes you highly uncomfortable. In fact, you may go to extremes just to avoid being in the limelight, through joining forces with other people or social groups. While you tend to feel most supported when you’re apart of something bigger than yourself, it’s important to remember that your presence is precisely what makes you stand out. Try not to shy away from being seen. It will allow you to bring awareness to the truths that you’re so passionate about.

Your North Node: Aquarius

South Node In Virgo

In your past lives, you've overanalyzed beautiful things until they seem ugly. You focus too much on extraneous details, on your need for a straightforward answer. It's time to embrace healing forms of art, poetry, and imagination. Let go of your need for absolute control. It's driven you mad with anxiety. It's time to find peace in mystery, to believe in something larger than yourself.

As a natural-born dreamer, having your South Node in Virgo indicates that you struggle with implementing rational thinking and logic when necessary. You may find that over-analyzing things can stifle your imagination, when in reality, it can allow you to actualize some of your biggest hopes and wishes. You’ll find that throughout life, the constant need for balancing your optimism with realism can be prominent.

Your North Node: Pisces

South Node In Libra

You've let people steal your thunder for far too long. Instead of letting someone else have the limelight, it's time to go after your desires and make your name known. You've relinquished your personal needs for the sake of peace, but now, it's your time to be selfish. If it causes a commotion, so be it. Conflict isn't the end of the world. It's the only way you'll be able to prove yourself.

For those with their South Node in Libra, you may struggle with maintaining a healthy balance between your need for independence and your desire for partnership. You’re someone who’s very comfortable with being alone, so much so that it can prevent you from engaging in supportive, healthy relationships. It’s essential that you find a way to assert your desire for autonomy without pushing other people away.

Fun fact: As of July 17, the South Node is currently in Libra.

Your North Node: Aries

South Node In Scorpio

It's time to stop being manipulative and possessive. You've used your powers of temptation to get what you want and you're used to relying on other people's kindness. In this life, you need to build your own foundation, make your own way, and provide for yourself. Focus on what is tangible and what is in your own control. It's time to become self-sufficient, perhaps even the breadwinner.

If you have your South Node in Scorpio, you are someone who loves to prioritize your pleasure. As a result, exercising self-control can be something that you struggle with. Throughout life, finding a healthy balance between enjoying yourself, and knowing when enough is enough. It’s important to learn when to implement discipline, and when to give in to your desires.

Your North Node: Taurus

South Node In Sagittarius

You can be preachy about your philosophy, fanciful and unrealistic about the matter at hand. It's time to ground yourself somewhere, to focus on the objective truth rather than esoteric ideas. Your adventures have been a form of avoidance. You run from yourself, trying to escape in distant lands and distant people. It's time to let your roots grow, to exchange equally with others rather than taking and indulging.

Having your south node in the mutable fire sign of Sagittarius means that you prioritize learning, communication, and gathering information, but it may be a challenge for you to stick with an interest long enough to master it. You’re meant to educate not only yourself, but others, so it’s important that you allow your perspectives and beliefs to develop enough to share them with the world. You’re more capable of teaching others than you think, but it will require you to commit to the process of enlightenment.

Your North Node: Gemini

South Node In Capricorn

You've relied too much on the idea that wealth and success brings happiness. It has isolated you and left your heart hollow. It's time to stop overworking yourself, to stop believing that you are superior to others. Now, it's time to listen to your intuition, to let your relationships become more important than your personal success. In this life, let love trump materialism.

If your South Node is in Capricorn, you can often struggle with knowing when to listen to logical reasoning, and when to trust your intuition. You’re incredibly comfortable with tapping into your emotions, but they can oftentimes be fickle and pretty fleeting. As a result, it’s important to find a balance between going with your gut, and listening to your rational mind.

Your North Node: Cancer

South Node In Aquarius

You're swallowed back your feelings for too long. Stop being so afraid to show emotion. If it alienates you from your group, so what? Your heart matters, not the discomfort of others. It's time to start letting your needs take precedence. You've taken care of your community at your own expense for too long. In this life, your success is most important. You must own your awesomeness.

Having your South Node in Aquarius means that you’re very comfortable being the star of the show, and taking on the responsibility of the leader comes with ease. While this naturally brings plenty of attention your way, your south node in Aquarius requires you to learn when to collaborate or join forces with something bigger than yourself. Learning how to operate in a group or community is essential, while also leaning into what makes you stand out from the crowd.

Your North Node: Leo

South Node In Pisces

Quit playing the victim. You've let life trample over you for too long, thinking that you have no control over your fate. Stand up for yourself, focus on reality, and take matters into your own hands. You let people use you and abuse you. It's time to put your foot down and take care of yourself. Focus on objectivity rather than the irrational whims of your imagination.

If your South Node’s in the mutable water sign of Pisces, you may struggle with embracing the possibilities of life that aren’t exactly rooted in reality. You excel at tapping into your rational mind, so much so that you can neglect your need for dreaming big, and thinking outside the box. Don’t let logic prevent you from seeing possibilities that live outside of what’s right in front of you. Sometimes the most logical perspective is also the most limiting.

Your North Node: Virgo