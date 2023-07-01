Change is on the horizon. While that may be music to the ears of some, it’s likely met with plenty of apprehension from others. Fortunately, astrology tends to provide more answers than questions. So, while the astrology of July 17, 2023 may seem a bit daunting, it’s aligning every sign with a new, personal journey. In fact, on this transformative day, each zodiac sign will be called to lean into pivotal pursuits that prioritize personal independence, due to the North and South Nodes shifting signs for the first time since January 2022.

The North and South Node are commonly misunderstood in the astrology world, since they aren’t actually planetary bodies. If you took a peek through a telescope, the horse-shoe looking symbols are nowhere to be found in the cosmos at all. This is because these cosmic points actually represent where the sun and moon cross paths in the sky. These two points, also referred to as lunar nodes, also indicate where eclipses will unfold — and over the last year and a half, they’ve been laid across the Taurus and Scorpio axis.

The Taurus and Scorpio-ruled houses in your birth chart have been subject to major shifts over the last 18 months. Since the North Node represents where drastic growths tend to take place, there’s been a collective focus on the desire for increased comfort, pleasure, and stability in this house of your birth chart. Consequently, in your Scorpio-ruled house, you’ve been called to purge any fears, drawbacks, or excessive needs for control that have potentially been holding you back from achieving security in your Taurus-ruled house. However, as the nodes prepare to change signs this month, you’ll be focusing on your desire for independence, self-assertion, and the need to find balance as the nodes shift into Aries and Libra.

Breaking Down The Astrology Of July 17, 2023

On July 17, the North and South Node will ingress into Aries and Libra for the first time since 1987. This means that from now until 2024, eclipses will take place in these two signs during their respective seasons (between March 20 - April 19, and Sept. 22 - Oct. 21). This *also* means that the Aries and Libra-ruled houses of your birth chart will experience some pretty impactful changes over the next year and a half (especially if you have your natal North or South Node in one of these signs in your natal chart). Due to the potent nature of eclipses, you’re bound to feel the effects of the North and South Node in Aries and Libra even when the eclipses aren’t happening — but be sure to pay special attention to what’s unfolding in these houses during eclipse season, because that’s when they’ll be far more noticeable.

Here’s what every zodiac sign can expect as the nodes change signs on July 17:

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 20 - April 19)

July 17 spells big changes for you, Aries, as the North Node shifts into your first house of self-expression and identity. Over the next 18 months, you’ll be called to assert your independence in immense new ways, launching you into a path of newfound awareness. You’ll be met with potential life-changing decisions that not only affect you, but other people in your life, prompting you to have to make some crucial choices that involve your autonomy, as well as your need for interdependence. Now isn’t the time to neglect your relationships entirely, Aries. But instead, consider how the people in your life are either encouraging your individuality, or hindering it.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 19 - May 20)

On July 17, the North and South Node will shift into Aries and Libra, bringing emphasis to the way you care for your mind, body, and soul. Over the next 18 months, you’ll specifically be encouraged to embrace introspection and solitude in your private life. This may be a time to pick up an interest or endeavor that allows you to focus solely on yourself, Taurus, while still maintaining a well-regimented social life in your day to day life. Overall, this eclipse cycle is teaching you how to prioritize your mental health, even if it looks selfish to some.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 20 - June 21)

This month, as the North and South Node change signs, you’ll begin to notice a significant shift in your friendships, community, as well as your solo passions and creative endeavors. This new chapter is allowing you to step into a leadership role in your social life, Gemini, while also highlighting your desire for personal fulfillment and the joy you cultivate on your own. Prepare to be booked and busy over the next 18 months, because you’ll be creating new, exciting relationships, along with finding new passions that allow you to connect with the people around you.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

As the North and South Node change signs this month, your career and public image will begin to experience some changes, along with your home and family life. This season is allowing you to fully take the reigns in your profession, Cancer, so be sure to lean into your natural desire to take the lead here. While these new developments are bound to demand your attention, be sure not to neglect your desire for balance and social connection in your domestic domain. In order to fully thrive publicly, your private world must be in order — so be sure to cultivate a comfortable, safe environment to come home to now.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 22 - Aug. 21)

On July 17, the North and South Node will ingress into Aries and Libra, marking the start of a new journey of mental and spiritual enlightenment for you. Over the next 18 months, you’ll be leaning into new belief systems and philosophies, while releasing old perspectives or opinions that may have been implemented through other people. You’re finding your personal voice now, Leo, and you’ll be inclined to share your new message with anyone willing to listen.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 21 - Sept. 22)

This month, the nodes will place emphasis on your personal assets, money, and shared resources, inviting you to lean into your need for independence in your intimate relations with others. You may be splitting responsibilities with a partner now, or learning how to let others support you. While you’re not the biggest fan of accepting help from the people around you, this eclipse cycle is a reminder that if any sort of aid is available, there’s nothing wrong with accepting it. This doesn’t mean you’re any less capable of handling things on your own.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

On July 17, the South Node will shift into your first house of identity and self-expression, as the North Node simultaneously moves into your seventh house of relationships and partnerships. This marks the start of a pivotal time for your relationships, Libra, but not just with other people. Over the next several months, you’ll be considering how you not only show up for your loved ones, but for yourself, too. Your relationships shouldn’t require you to leave yourself behind. You’re discovering new ways to show up for you, even when you’re showing up for other people now.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 21 - Nov. 22)

As the nodes change signs on July 17, it marks the start of a new cycle regarding your current habits, routines, and self-care rituals. You’ll be prompted to make some new, dynamic changes pertaining to your physical health and well-being, while also prioritizing your mental health. While it will be easy to hit the ground running with any new health kicks you embark on, be sure not to overlook your need for rest and recovery. Prioritizing your mental well-being is always a productive use of your time.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

This month, the North and South Node will change signs, bringing increased emphasis to your passion pursuits, creative hobbies, as well as your social groups and friendships. Over the next several months, you’ll be leaning in to the activities that bring you joy independently of others, while still actively seeking connection through your community. Although you’re entering your Beyoncé era, this doesn’t mean you can’t still be a part of a group. This eclipse cycle is teaching you the importance of cultivating joy all on your own, but it’s important that you find ways to share these experiences with those around you.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 21 - Jan. 22)

On July 17, the nodes will change signs, prompting monumental shifts in your household and family, along with your career and public persona. You tend to be incredibly career driven, Capricorn, and while this will only amplify now, you’re being called to establish a healthy balance between your public and private life now. The personal goals and ambitions you have for your natural habitat are demanding your attention, which may require certain boundaries to be established at work.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 22 - Feb. 21)

As the nodal axis shifts this month, you’ll be actively pursuing more information and knowledge in your daily life, as well as releasing any outdated beliefs that may not fully align with your self-expression. You’re always looking to learn new things, Aquarius, and as this new eclipse cycle unfolds, your desire to expand your mind will reach exciting new depths. While you’re bound to be enlightened by new perspectives now, don’t feel the need to abandon old philosophies unless they no longer align with who you are today.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 21 - March 20)

On July 17, the North and South Node will change signs, bringing increased emphasis to your money, resources, shared assets, and joint responsibilities. Over the next several months, you’ll be embarking on new, exciting ways to assert your independence in your finances, while also considering where to draw the line regarding how you share your possessions with others. You’re a naturally selfless person, Pisces, but this cycle is allowing you to distinguish what belongs to you and only you — and what you’re not required to share with others.