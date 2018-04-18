Have you ever wished someone could hand you a roadmap to success? It feels like such an ambiguous concept sometimes. As successful as everyone wants to become, most people have no clue what it means to them. Some believe success lies in becoming rich; others, falling in love and forming a family. Some may think success has to do with fame and beauty. The rest might believe that its all about finding inner peace. If you have no idea what success means to you, what your north node means in astrology might just have the answer.

Unlike the other aspects of your birth chart, your north node is not a celestial body. Your north and south nodes are the points where the moon's orbit and the plane of the ecliptic converge during the time you were born. Together, they tell the story of your soul's journey through every life you've lived so far. Think of it this way: Your south node is who you were in your past life while your north node is who you were meant to become in this life.

If you take a look at the zodiac sign associated with your north node, you'll discover all the beautiful and empowering qualities you should work on adopting. It might not feel natural to you at first. However, by stepping away from your comfort zone and allowing your north node to lead the way, there's no doubt you'll be able to fulfill your greatest potential. In a sense, there is a roadmap to success. It's the buried treasure within your north node.

If you don't know what your north node is, input your date of birth in this calculator. Then, read on to find out what it means for you:

Aries

In this life, it's time to become a star who never stops shining. Quit hiding in the shadows and compromising your needs for the sake of others. Call the shots, be direct about your beliefs, and own who you are. You're meant to be a leader rather than a follower. Do not lose yourself in the midst of the crowd. With an Aries north node, you were meant to stand out.

Taurus

Focus on practical matters such as working hard, staying grounded, and establishing security. In this life, you are meant to organize, declutter, and beautify your existence. Commit to a routine that allows you to accrue wealth over time. Find peace in simple pleasures rather than complicating things. Clarify your words, speak truly, and take things one day at a time.

Gemini

You are meant to commit to one purpose. Rather than bouncing from one place to another, sink into a community and remain there. Stay open-minded to new perspectives and establish free communication with others. Absorb all the information that you come across, remaining objective. Explore your surroundings with endless curiosity. Your fulfillment lies in learning and evolving.

Cancer

Tap into your emotions in this life. Let nurturing and healing be your greatest work. Your purpose lies in remaining sensitive and empathetic, to forging strong family bonds, to being a caretaker for others. If you can harness the energy within your heart, you will be exactly where you're meant to be: surrounded by loved ones who you adore fiercely.

Leo

Be brave and express your greatest truth, no matter what anyone else thinks. You are meant to live in the spotlight. You are supposed to be the envy of all. Embrace your desire for fame, wealth, and luxury. Forget about everyone else. It's your time to shine. The world belongs to you and only you. Take what is rightfully yours. In this life, you should think of yourself as royalty.

Virgo

Embrace left-brained, logical forms of thinking. Rely on facts rather than subjective and irrational beliefs. Take responsibility for your actions and develop productive habits. You'll reach your fullest potential by creating a system that allows you to methodically go after your goals. Maintain clean physical and mental health. Don't be afraid of voicing your opinion. Always trust in your intelligence.

Libra

You were meant to spread peace in this life. Your fullest potential lies in cooperating with others, in bringing everyone together as "one." Be gentle, diplomatic, and understanding. Work with others in loyal partnerships. When conflict separates people into "us versus them," you are the one to bridge the gap. Life your life in harmony, forging the bonds that connect us all.

Scorpio

In this life, you are meant to realize the full extent of your spirituality. The answers lie in a higher power. Connect with the divine and unveil greater truth every day. You cannot be concerned with earthly matters. Rather than seeking material pleasure, your happiness and potential is found within your soul. Let go of luxury and allow your spirit to roam free.

Sagittarius

You aren't meant to stay in one place. Travel all throughout the far reaches of the world, meet new faces, and let philosophy be your guiding force. Monotony and routine will drag you down. You need spice in life, variety, and adventure. Life each day according to your truth and work on speaking with integrity. You are a wild soul. Do not get bogged down by societal expectations.

Capricorn

In this life, you are meant to become self-sufficient, independent, and business savvy. Move past your need for affection and companionship. Pave your own way and build your own success without help from others. Become a leader and push others out of their comfort zones. Always be logical and motivated. Do not be a baby who needs coddling. Instead, be the boss.

Aquarius

It's not about you anymore. In this life, you are meant to spearhead revolution and sew the seams of society back together. You are the humanitarian we need. Embrace your eccentric, individualistic flare and empower other "weirdos." Your best work is found within a community, as a team-player. Remain calm, cool, and collected. You should always take others into consideration.

Pisces

Your purpose lies in your imagination. You are meant to be an artist in this life, to work creatively with the world, to brighten colors and present alternate perspectives. Your intuition is a great source of truth, so trust in it. If you develop a connection to your sixth sense, you'll have all the answers. Remain emotionally open and view others with empathy and kindness.