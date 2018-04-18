Have you ever wished someone could hand you a roadmap to success? It feels like such an ambiguous concept sometimes. As successful as everyone wants to become, most people have no clue what it means to them. Some believe success lies in becoming rich; others, falling in love and forming a family. Some may think success has to do with fame and beauty. The rest might believe that it’s all about finding inner peace. If you have no idea what success means to you, what your North Node means in astrology might just have the answer.

Unlike the other aspects of your birth chart, your North Node is not a celestial body. Your North and South Nodes are the points where the moon's orbit and the plane of the ecliptic converge during the time you were born. Together, they tell the story of your soul's journey through every life you've lived so far. Think of it this way: Your South Node is who you were in your past life while your North Node is who you were meant to become in this life.

If you take a look at the zodiac sign associated with your North Node, you'll discover all the beautiful and empowering qualities you should work on adopting. It might not feel natural to you at first. However, by stepping away from your comfort zone and allowing your North Node to lead the way, there's no doubt you'll be able to fulfill your greatest potential. In a sense, there is a roadmap to success. It's the buried treasure within your North Node.

Shutterstock

How To Find Your North Node In Astrology

If you don't know what your North Node is, these North Node tables could help. Once you figure it out, here’s what it means for you:

North Node In Aries

In this life, it's time to become a star who never stops shining. Quit hiding in the shadows and compromising your needs for the sake of others. Call the shots, be direct about your beliefs, and own who you are. You're meant to be a leader rather than a follower. Do not lose yourself in the midst of the crowd. With an Aries North Node, you were meant to stand out.

If your North Node resides in Aries, you likely feel a strong desire to maintain your independence. Since Aries is a cardinal fire sign, you may have the constant urge to be “first” at everything that you do. Having your natal North Node in Aries can also mean that you have a strong competitive streak, and you may see much of life as a contest. You may also be prone to hyper-indepence, which can make it difficult to accept help from others.

Your South Node: Libra

Since you also have your South Node in Libra, it’s important for you to learn how to lean on the support of others through partnership. You don’t have to handle everything on your own.

Fun fact: As of July 17, the North Node is currently in Aries.

North Node In Taurus

Focus on practical matters such as working hard, staying grounded, and establishing security. In this life, you are meant to organize, declutter, and beautify your existence. Commit to a routine that allows you to accrue wealth over time. Find peace in simple pleasures rather than complicating things. Clarify your words, speak truly, and take things one day at a time.

Having your North Node in the sign of Taurus means that you are someone who must indulge in the pleasures and finer things in life. However, since this is a Venus-ruled sign, this urge can oftentimes be insatiable. Throughout your life, you’ll find yourself needing to find balance between enjoying what the material world has to offer, while also being required to exercise control.

Your South Node: Scorpio

Since your South Node is in Scorpio, it’s essential that you learn how to enjoy yourself without overdoing it, but also not restricting yourself to the point of deprivation.

North Node In Gemini

You are meant to commit to one purpose. Rather than bouncing from one place to another, sink into a community and remain there. Stay open-minded to new perspectives and establish free communication with others. Absorb all the information that you come across, remaining objective. Explore your surroundings with endless curiosity. Your fulfillment lies in learning and evolving.

If your North Node is in Gemini, you’re constantly pursuing new details and information throughout your life. You’ll be actively interested in learning and discussing your thoughts and ideas with the world, but it has the potential to become overstimulating if you’re not taking the time to master these interests.

Your South Node: Sagittarius

Since you have your South Node in Sagittarius, it’s important for you to find a healthy balance between being the student and the teacher in this lifetime.

North Node In Cancer

Tap into your emotions in this life. Let nurturing and healing be your greatest work. Your purpose lies in remaining sensitive and empathetic, to forging strong family bonds, to being a caretaker for others. If you can harness the energy within your heart, you will be exactly where you're meant to be: surrounded by loved ones who you adore fiercely.

If your North Node is in Cancer, you’ll feel a very strong urge to nurture and care for yourself and others throughout your life. Since Cancer is a cardinal water sign, you naturally embody maternal qualities, and likely feel eager to tend to those in need of affection and support. Since the North Node can point to where excess behavior can take place, you may find yourself giving or coddling others a little too much at times, leaving you feel drained or potentially take advantage of.

Your South Node: Capricorn

With your natal South Node in Capricorn, you’ll be encouraged to learn how to balance the fluctuating nature of your emotions by applying discernment, boundaries, and logic when necessary.

North Node In Leo

Be brave and express your greatest truth, no matter what anyone else thinks. You are meant to live in the spotlight. You are supposed to be the envy of all. Embrace your desire for fame, wealth, and luxury. Forget about everyone else. It's your time to shine. The world belongs to you and only you. Take what is rightfully yours. In this life, you should think of yourself as royalty.

If you have your North Node placed in this sign, you’re meant to stand out by simply being authentic to yourself. It’s essential that you embrace your calling to be the star of the show, without allowing yourself to become too consumed by external validation.

Your South Node: Aquarius

Given your South Node in Aquarius, it’s important to remember that your gifts and talents are worthy, even if they’re not always being applauded by others.

North Node In Virgo

Embrace left-brained, logical forms of thinking. Rely on facts rather than subjective and irrational beliefs. Take responsibility for your actions and develop productive habits. You'll reach your fullest potential by creating a system that allows you to methodically go after your goals. Maintain clean physical and mental health. Don't be afraid of voicing your opinion. Always trust in your intelligence.

For those with their North Node in Virgo, you’ll feel a constant need to be productive and of service. This may also amplify your perfectionistic tendencies, causing you to always make note of what needs improving.

Your South Node: Pisces

While your North Node placement can oftentimes place you in the role of the “fixer,” it’s important not to be over-consumed with solving problems, especially the ones of others. Your South Node in Pisces can help with that.

North Node In Libra

You were meant to spread peace in this life. Your fullest potential lies in cooperating with others, in bringing everyone together as "one." Be gentle, diplomatic, and understanding. Work with others in loyal partnerships. When conflict separates people into "us versus them," you are the one to bridge the gap. Life your life in harmony, forging the bonds that connect us all.

If your North Node is in the Venus-ruled sign of Libra, you are someone who feels a calling toward partnership, harmony, and interdependence. As a result, you may find yourself overindulging in relationships with others, sometimes to the point of codependency.

Your South Node: Aries

Given your South Node in Taurus, it’s essential that you prioritize your independence as a way to have the successfully intimate bonds with others that you crave.

North Node In Scorpio

In this life, you are meant to realize the full extent of your spirituality. The answers lie in a higher power. Connect with the divine and unveil greater truth every day. You cannot be concerned with earthly matters. Rather than seeking material pleasure, your happiness and potential is found within your soul. Let go of luxury and allow your spirit to roam free.

Having your natal North Node in Scorpio indicates that you have a strong tendency to exert control and self-discipline in your life. You pride yourself in approaching change with caution, and making strategic, thought-out decisions. You are also someone with a strong sense of resilience and determination, allowing you to focus on your goals and accomplish them with ease.

Your South Node: Taurus

With your North Node in Scorpio, you may sometimes become overly obsessed with your achievements, making it difficult to know when to relax and enjoy yourself. Having your South Node in Taurus could help you create time for recreation and fulfillment in your life.

North Node In Sagittarius

You aren't meant to stay in one place. Travel all throughout the far reaches of the world, meet new faces, and let philosophy be your guiding force. Monotony and routine will drag you down. You need spice in life, variety, and adventure. Life each day according to your truth and work on speaking with integrity. You are a wild soul. Do not get bogged down by societal expectations.

If your North Node is in Sagittarius, you’re a natural-born explorer. You seek spontaneity, thrill, and adventure throughout your life, and you’re always eager to embrace change with open arms. You’re also interested in sharing wisdom and knowledge with others, and are prone to being a teacher or a guide to many people in your life.

Your South Node: Gemini

Like any South Node Gemini, you’re able to remain teachable, regardless of how much life experience you gather. In order to enlighten others, you first have to make sure you’ve done the necessary learning yourself.

North Node In Capricorn

In this life, you are meant to become self-sufficient, independent, and business savvy. Move past your need for affection and companionship. Pave your own way and build your own success without help from others. Become a leader and push others out of their comfort zones. Always be logical and motivated. Do not be a baby who needs coddling. Instead, be the boss.

Having your North Node in Capricorn means that you’re someone who prioritizes successfully meeting your goals. Since your NN is ruled by Saturn, you also have a strong sense of discipline, and you’re no stranger to working hard in order to be successful.

Your South Node: Cancer

Though you may find yourself leaning a little too much into your ambitions and not enough into activities that simply make you feel good, your South Node in Cancer can help you find ways to acknowledge your emotional needs while you’re accomplishing greatness — both can definitely co-exist.

North Node In Aquarius

It's not about you anymore. In this life, you are meant to spearhead revolution and sew the seams of society back together. You are the humanitarian we need. Embrace your eccentric, individualistic flare and empower other "weirdos." Your best work is found within a community, as a team-player. Remain calm, cool, and collected. You should always take others into consideration.

For those with their natal North Node in Aquarius, you’ll continuously be seeking liberation from traditions, outdated structures, and limiting belief systems throughout your life. You may also have a strong tendency toward going against the crowd, and paving your own way, even if that means doing it alone.

Your South Node: Leo

Embracing what makes you different from everyone else is key, but it’s important not to become overly concerned with distancing yourself from the masses. Being true to yourself doesn’t have to be isolating. You can find a community that accepts you, quirks and all, courtesy of your South Node in Leo.

North Node In Pisces

Your purpose lies in your imagination. You are meant to be an artist in this life, to work creatively with the world, to brighten colors and present alternate perspectives. Your intuition is a great source of truth, so trust in it. If you develop a connection to your sixth sense, you'll have all the answers. Remain emotionally open and view others with empathy and kindness.

If your North Node is in Pisces, you are actively pursuing a life that allows you to dream big, with no boundaries or restrictions. You have a striking imagination that makes it easy for you to embrace your creative gifts, as well as belief systems that require you to think outside the box.

Your South Node: Virgo

The downside of your natal North Node placement is that it can be easy to lose sight of reality. Given your South Node in Pisces, though, engaging in activities that allow you to be the visionary you’re destined to be, while still applying practicality and good judgment when necessary, will be the way to go.