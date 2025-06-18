Summer calls for sunny days and sippin’ something sweet by the water. For Emma Chamberlain, her drink of choice is a delicious latte. To celebrate the coastal season and rise of the fisherman aesthetic in 2025, the 24-year-old coffee connoisseur has teamed up with Pinterest to create a Sea Salt Toffee blend at Chamberlain Coffee.

To celebrate, for a limited time, fans can order an $8 Salted Toffee Blended Latte at the Chamberlain Coffee Café in Los Angeles, California made with the all-new blend, whole milk, dulce de leche, and sea salt with whipped cream and toffee pieces on top. “As a long time Pinterest lover, it’s a dream to team up with them for this special Chamberlain Coffee launch,” Chamberlain says. “I can’t wait for everyone to try this limited-edition blend, it’s absolutely delicious (and cute…).”

The maritime-themed packaging of the Sea Salt Toffee blend is truly adorable, and fits perfectly into the viral fashion aesthetic that Pinterest predicted would be huge back in December. However, as Pinterest-worthy a drink can be, a foodie like me cares more about how it tastes.

So, below is my honest review of Emma Chamberlain and Pinterest’s limited-time Salted Toffee Blended Latte:

Emma’s Fisherman Aesthetic Latte Transported Me To The Sea

Rachel Chapman

I love that Chamberlain Coffee decided to go with a blended drink for this summertime collab, because it was just the right amount of refreshing on such a hot day in LA. My first impression after ordering the Salted Toffee Blended Latte was that it really is picture-perfect. My drink came with a nice dollop of whipped cream along with toffee pieces sprinkled on top, and caramel swirls lining the iconic Chamberlain Coffee cup I’ve seen all over IG.

I almost didn’t want to ruin the cute aesthetic, but I needed the caffeine boost so I went in. Immediately, I could taste the sea salt which helped to balance out the sweetness of the toffee flavor. Sometimes, you don’t get that nice mix, even with sea salt treats, so I was pleasantly surprised. It made this drink not too sugary.

The flavor really did taste like I was eating sea salt toffee from a locally-owned Nantucket candy shop. It gave me nostalgic vibes, like I was Belly returning to Cousins Beach from The Summer I Turned Pretty for vacay. I normally wouldn’t order a toffee-flavored coffee — I’m more of a vanilla or mocha person — but this vibes so well with the season that I would get it again.

Chamberlain Coffee

The Salted Toffee Blended Latte is only available now through June 24, though, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to try it for yourself. If you’re not in LA, you can always make your own at home blending together your choice of milk, sea salt, caramel, ice, and the Chamberlain Coffee x Pinterest Sea Salt Toffee blend.

Shop $24 whole bean or ground coffee bags now, along with fisherman aesthetic accessories like tote bags, keychains, and cups.