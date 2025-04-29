I Tried Emma Chamberlain's New Oat Milk & Berry Brulee Latte

Emma Chamberlain has been the queen of coffee and matcha with plant-based milk for years. “It’s to the point that I make my own plant milk,” she tells Elite Daily. “I was known on YouTube when I first started as the ‘Iced Almond Milk Latte Girl.’”

This love of plant milk is exactly why the 23-year-old Chamberlain Coffee founder was so excited to collab with Dove to promote its Plant Milk Cleansing Collection. The all-new lineup of gourmand body washes features decadent, treat-yourself scents that include Oat Milk & Berry Brulee, Turmeric Milk & Lemon Drop, Coconut Milk & Sugar Lychee, and Almond Milk & Green Apple.

Inspired by her favorite of the four scents, Oat Milk & Berry Brulee, the Anything Goes podcast host worked with her brand’s head barista to create a limited-edition drink. The $9 latte is available now through May 2 at Chamberlain Coffee’s shop, and I got to try it early at a special pop-up truck at the University of California, Los Angeles.

What’s In Emma’s Oat Milk & Berry Brulee Latte?

The specialty drink is layered for extra Insta-worthiness, with an oat milk base mixed with fresh blackberry and brown butter syrup. The Chamberlain Coffee espresso is added to the top with a brown butter cold foam, caramelized sugar, and fresh blueberries. “There's a really beautiful sort of tartness going on, balanced with the slight bitterness of the coffee, but it's really sweetened up with brown sugar and burnt sugar elements,” Chamberlain says.

The Oat Milk & Berry Brulee Latte Has A Lot Going On

The first thing I noticed about the Oat Milk & Berry Brulee is that it’s almost too pretty to drink. Of course, my need for caffeine is why it’s “almost.” The reason it’s so picture-perfect is the multi-colored purple, brown, and white layers, but that also means you need to stir it before sipping.

Rachel Chapman

To get the full flavor profile, you need to combine the blackberry and brown sugar oat milk with the espresso shot on top. Together, these layers create a sip that’s tart, sweet, and smoky. It reminded me of a fruity crème brûlée, with the berry milk on the bottom and bitter espresso with sugar acting as the caramelized topping. Basically, they nailed it with the inspiration. Fruity coffee isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, though.

I don’t know if every fan will love this as much as I did, because it’s so unique with an intense berry burst. If you’re an adventurous coffee lover who enjoys going beyond a plain vanilla latte, though, this is worth trying. Just make sure you grab a straw on your way out.