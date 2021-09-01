Emma Chamberlain’s coffee company is bringing you a new at-home option for when you want to skip the java. The YouTuber is known for her love of coffee, but now Chamberlain Coffee is venturing into new territory — green tea. Chamberlain Coffee Matcha is the latest offering from the coffee brand, it’s here to give you more options for your at-home sips.

Chamberlain Coffee introduced its new Matcha on Wednesday, Sept. 1, per an email from the brand to Elite Daily, and it sounds like a delicious pick-me-up. The Matcha powder, which is made from 100% Japanese green tea, is the first non-coffee offering from the YouTuber’s brand. According to the website, the Matcha is Ceremonial A Grade, organic, and vegan. It features notes of sweetness and umami (the Japanese word for savory), plus a slightly bitter taste that’s synonymous with the tea. You won’t be able to miss this new offering on the website with its green tin with a drawing of a salamander on it. Even though this is the first non-coffee offering, the brand stayed true to its roots by giving it a cute little animal mascot.

You can buy a 1.5-ounce tin of Chamberlain Coffee’s Matcha online for $20. Your shipping cost will vary by delivery location, but it's free if you place an order over $50.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Chamberlain Coffee Matcha is making its debut just in time for cozy season, but it’s a permanent offering to its lineup of sips, so you’ll be able to buy it year-round. It also comes on the heels of the brand’s collaboration with Bodum, a lineup of at-home brewing tools like a coffee bean grinder and a cold brew press.

If you’re looking for coffee sips, you might also want to try the $16 Cold Brew Elephant bags or the XL Cold Brew Starter Pack, which comes with the cold brew bag, a large Chamberlain Coffee Mason Jar, and stainless steel straws for $47.

When you’re ready to switch it up from java, though, you have the new Chamberlain Coffee Matcha to try. The company recommends drinking the matcha in several different ways — on its own, frothed up, or added to whatever you like — so don’t be scared to get creative when you venture into the chain’s latest offering.