Emma Chamberlain's New Coffee Appliance Line Has A Cold Brew Press Under $30

Get ready to take your morning cup of joe to the next level with the new Chamberlain Coffee x Bodum collab. The brands are partnering to release five new coffee tools that you can use at home. The best part is, Chamberlain Coffee’s Bodum collection of coffee tools are all under $30, which means you can look forward to upgrading your favorite brew without breaking the bank.

Chamberlain Coffee and Bodum unveiled their new collab on Sunday, June 27 — just in time for all your summer sips. ICYDK, Chamberlain Coffee is YouTube star Emma Chamberlain’s organic coffee company, and the new lineup includes everything you need to make the perfect brew from the comfort of your home — just like Chamberlain does herself.

The collab, which is available for sale on the Chamberlain Coffee website, includes five new accessories that you can purchase individually. You’ll find a coffee grinder, a French press (which comes in both three cup and eight cup sizes), a cold brew coffee press (12-cup size), and a milk frother. All the products feature a sleek white and clear design and are, of course, branded with Chamberlain and Bodum’s logos. Here’s a look at the new coffee tools, which are a steal at under $30.

With aesthetic new coffee tools, your morning cup of joe is certainly going to get a boost this summer.