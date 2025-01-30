I Tried Native & Dunkin’s Body Care Line For 2 Weeks & I Have Thoughts

America runs on Dunkin’, and now, so can your beauty routine. The coffee giant recently collab’d with personal care brand Native on a lineup of doughnut-inspired body care. So, if you’ve ever walked into a Dunkin’ cafe and wished you could bottle up that scent of fresh pastries, this is your moment.

The Native x Dunkin’ Collection features an assortment of shampoos, conditioners, deodorants, and body washes in four signature scents: Strawberry Frosted, Vanilla Sprinkle, Boston Kreme, and Blueberry Cobbler. As a foodie who is first to try anything new at Dunkin’, I was immediately intrigued by the concepts of a chocolate-doughnut-scented shampoo and a vanilla-sprinkle-infused deodorant.

I wasn’t the only one excited about this launch either. TikTokers were quick to cop the Native x Dunkin’ line when it dropped on Jan. 2. As a self-proclaimed “Dunkin’ stan,” beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira wanted the collection “so bad,” so she was an early tester. Much to her surprise, though, the products didn’t smell like she anticipated.

Fragrance influencer @paulreactss was equally taken aback. He was most excited for the Vanilla Sprinkle and Strawberry Frosted scents, but ended up loving the Boston Kreme and Blueberry Cobbler more.

TBQH, I’m not typically a dessert-fragrance girlie; florals are more my brand. After seeing the reviews, though, I had to see what the hype was all about. Below, you’ll find my honest thoughts after two weeks of use.

Fast Facts:

Price: $170 for all 15 products:

Who this is best for: Anyone who wants to smell like a doughnut shop.

What I like: The shampoo provides a nice lather.

What I don’t like: The scents are really hit or miss.

My rating: 2.75/5

The Strawberry Frosted Is More Of A Jelly Scent

The packaging: All the packaging for the Native x Dunkin’ collection is clean and simple, with a photo of each doughnut on the front. The Strawberry Frosted design was probably my favorite of the four, because it’s colorful and such a classic image you think of when you think of Dunkin’.

I also really love a pump dispenser for shampoo and conditioner, so I don’t have to fumble around with two hands in the shower.

First impressions: It’s more jelly-scented than fruit-forward, which works when you think about it. This isn’t supposed to be based on fresh strawberries from the farm; it’s based on a strawberry doughnut, and Native nailed it.

How to apply: In the shower, massage the shampoo into your scalp. (It’ll create a rich lather, so you won’t need a lot.) Once you’ve covered your entire head, rinse and move on to the conditioner. Native recommends leaving the conditioner on for two to three minutes before rinsing out, which made my hair feel extra smooth.

The body wash can be applied by hand or loofah, and washed off. For the deodorant, Native says you only need two to three swipes in the morning, and you should be good all day. However, it’s not a very strong deodorant, so I needed to reapply throughout the day.

The Vanilla Sprinkle Is Missing The 1 Important Part

The packaging: The Vanilla Sprinkle fragrance is only available as a deodorant, body wash, and lotion. All three have the same packaging as the rest of the collection, but feature a vanilla-frosted doughnut on the front. This was my second favorite design because it’s yet another classic image of a Dunkin’ doughnut.

First impressions: It doesn’t actually smell like vanilla at all. Native says this is a blend of vanilla, coconut, and citrus, but it’s mostly just an unrecognizable fruit smell, IMO.

Out of all the offerings, I found the deodorant to be the closest to smelling like vanilla, but it was still very fruity in the end.

How to apply: The deodorant and body wash can be applied the same as the Strawberry Frosted collection. For the lotion, just massage it into your skin. I applied it all over my body as I hopped out of the shower, and reapplied throughout the day whenever I needed some extra moisture.

The Boston Kreme Is Extra Creamy

The packaging: The Boston Kreme is available in everything the Strawberry Frosted is offered in. The only difference in packaging is the chocolate doughnut on the front, which isn’t as Insta-worthy, but I loved it as a foodie.

First impressions: I was most excited for this one. While I don’t typically go for dessert or gourmand scents, I *love* chocolate. There is a Chocolate Indulgence Body Treatment offered on the Disney Cruise Line that makes me smell like hot chocolate all day, and that’s what I was expecting with this. I should have known to temper my expectations, though, because the notes on this were buttery sugar, cream, and vanilla.

Instead of being chocolate-forward, this was all about the Boston cream on the inside of the doughnut. With that in mind, you might want to try this scent if you were excited for a creamy vanilla with the Vanilla Sprinkle.

How to apply: This is similar to the Strawberry Frosted collection.

The Blueberry Cobbler Was A Surprise Hit

The packaging: The Blueberry Cobbler is the only scent available for the two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, which has the same bottle as the lotion. Since it’s all so similar, you have to be careful that you don’t accidentally pump the wrong thing into your hand.

The design of the blueberry cobbler on the front was my least favorite, because it’s not as pretty and isn’t the first thing you’d imagine when thinking of Dunkin’. I would have preferred Dunkin’s blueberry cake doughnut or Munchkin instead, which is such a classic for fans of the brand.

First impressions: This is the scent that TikTokers seemed to love the most, so I was expecting to love this, and *phew* it lived up to my expectations. It smells like walking into a Dunkin’ cafe. It’s not a super natural blueberry scent, but Native achieved the perfect blueberry pastry fragrance with a caramel-like cobbler on top.

The combo shampoo and conditioner was a bit more fresh than the lotion, but the scent of the latter lasted for hours. I was smelling like a blueberry doughnut all day. The deodorant isn’t as strong, though, compared to the Vanilla Sprinkle deodorant.

How to apply: The deodorant and lotion are the same as the rest of the collection. For the two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, apply like you would a regular shampoo. This has a great lather, so you don’t need a ton of product. If you plan to use it regularly, though, you may want to consider putting on a hair mask to keep it more hydrated because it has the potential to dry out your strands.

Is Native’s Dunkin’ Line Really Worth It?

I’m glad I watched a few TikTok reviews before trying this collection because I was prepared for the Vanilla Sprinkle to be sans any vanilla scent at all. I also knew to expect a more artificial strawberry aroma and to give the blueberry cobbler a chance.

Overall, these scents were a bittt confusing. If I didn’t know this was a Dunkin’ collection, I never would have guessed these were supposed to smell like doughnuts. Still, I’d say all of the individual items are worth it because they’re all similar in cost (if not more affordable) than other items in the same product category.

The Final Verdict:

After testing the collection for two weeks, my favorite scent is... the Strawberry Frosted. I’m also learning to love the Vanilla Sprinkle now that I know to expect citrus instead. The Boston Kreme and Blueberry Cobbler are also nice, but lean more into custard and cream territory over time, which isn’t for me as much as fruity scents.

Ultimately, I really enjoyed the shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, so I want to try all three again with other Native scents. Interestingly, the brand is most known for its vegan and cruelty-free deodorants, but these scents weren’t long-lasting enough for my personal use. If you have time to reapply throughout the day, though, go for it.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer and a foodie, I’m always the first one down to try whatever snack or beauty product is going viral on the FYP. My go-to products, though, tend to make me feel good and look great with minimal effort.