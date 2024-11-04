Ranking Dunkin's 2024 Holiday Menu, From Skip To Sooo Good

The most wonderful time of the year has arrived at Dunkin’. On Friday, Nov. 1, the coffee chain unveiled its 2024 holiday menu with beloved faves like the Cookie Butter Cold Brew and Peppermint Mocha returning, alongside an all-new Holiday Cookie Signature Latte.

To go with your seasonal cup of coffee, Dunkin’ also has new holiday eats like an almond croissant and Hash Brown Brisket Scramble with shredded brisket, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, poblano peppers, and caramelized onions on top of seasoned hash browns.

But wait, there’s more — like a limited-edition merch collection available at ShopDunkin.com that includes festive pajamas ($34-$42), beanies ($22), and socks ($16) to keep you warm with a mini doughnut tote bag ($20) and sparkling Dunkin’ Bling Cup ($25).

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 6, Dunkin’ will be celebrating Free Donut Wednesdays where rewards members can get a free treat with the purchase of any beverage through Christmas Day on Dec. 25. There’s plenty to enjoy this holiday season with additional deals each week:

$2 Snackin’ Bacon (Oct. 29 to Nov. 4)

$3 Medium Cold Brew (Nov. 5 to Nov. 11)

$2 All-New Almond Croissant (Nov. 12 to Nov. 18)

$3 Hash Brown Brisket Scramble (Nov. 19 to Nov. 25)

Buy one Wake-Up Wrap, get a second wrap for $1 (Nov. 26 to Dec. 2)

$3 Medium Hot or Iced Signature Latte (Dec. 3 to Dec. 9)

$1 off order of 25-count Munchkins Donut Hole Treats or Half-Dozen Donuts (Dec. 10 to Dec. 16)

$2 Medium Hot Chocolate (Dec. 17 to Dec. 23)

$2 order of 10-count Munchkins Donut Hole Treats (Dec. 24 to Dec. 30)

Before you head to your local cafe, though, here’s a ranking of Dunkin’s 2024 holiday menu so you know what’s worth ordering and what you can skip.

8. Peppermint Mocha ($6)

When I think of the holiday season, a peppermint mocha is the first drink that comes to mind. Dunkin’s version is beloved by fans and returning this year, but it wasn’t my absolute favorite.

Dunkin'

It’s heavy on the mint flavor and less chocolate-y. It really reminded me of a peppermint toothpaste with how strong it was, which could be what you’re looking for. However, if you’re more of a chocolate stan, Starbucks’ Peppermint Mocha may be more your speed.

7. Cookie Butter Donut ($3)

To go along with its Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Dunkin’ has a filled Cookie Butter Donut, which I was super excited to try as a speculoos fan.

Dunkin'

Despite being covered in cookie pieces, this treat tasted more like maple syrup. It has a maple icing with a cookie butter cream on the inside that wasn’t as strong as I would have liked, which is why it’s lower on my list. It’s still a delicious treat when you need something sweet to go along with a black coffee.

6. White Hazelnut Bark Coffee ($5)

For basic brew lovers, the White Hazelnut Bark Coffee is more your style. I’m a hazelnut coffee fan, so I was excited for this brew with toasted white chocolate added in.

Dunkin'

Unfortunately, my order was a bit watery. You can get it iced or hot, and I got it hot, which may have been why it was less flavorful. I still liked it, but if you want something sweeter, go with an Iced White Hazelnut Bark Coffee.

5. Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte ($6)

Even though it’s at the middle of my rankings, I really loved the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte off Dunkin’s holiday menu. This is such a treat for that early morning coffee run, and tastes like a White Chocolate Mocha from Starbucks.

Dunkin'

It is a bit sweet, so if you want more of the coffee flavor to come through, I recommend adding an additional shot of espresso. Either way, it’s delicious and I will be ordering again before the holidays are over.

4. Cookie Butter Cold Brew ($5)

I’m more a latte girlie than a cold brew fan, but the Cookie Butter Cold Brew won me over with its speculoos flavor and cookie pieces on top.

Dunin'

Unlike the doughnut that had more of a maple flavor, the foam on top of this cold brew was full of creamy and spicy cookie butter taste. The cold brew managed to cut through the sweet foam as well, so it’s ideal for anyone looking for a not-so-sweet flavored coffee in the morning.

3. Almond Croissant ($3)

New this year to the holiday treats menu is an almond croissant, which I loved. I consider myself an almond croissant connoisseur and have to get one every time I see it at a coffee shop or brunch menu. My absolute favorite is the almond croissant at the adults-only restaurant Palo on the Disney Cruise, and while Dunkin’s version pales in comparison, it’s a great option for whenever you’re not sailing the seas.

Dunkin'

It’s not as flakey as I would love, but Dunkin’s almond croissant makes up for that with plenty of filling inside. While some croissants come with barely any almond cream, Dunkin’s version is packed so its nutty, sweet, and a dream come true. (Pro tip: Ask them to warm it up.)

2. Hash Brown Brisket Scramble ($5)

Dunkin’ really nailed it with its new additions this holiday season. For a savory snack or on-the-go breakfast, there’s the Hash Brown Brisket Scramble that I devoured right away. This has everything you’d want from delicious beef brisket to cheesy queso on top.

Dunkin'

I was surprised at how tender and flavorful the brisket was. It felt very elevated for a quick-service menu item, and had tons of spice as well. It’s a bit salty, which pairs well with one of Dunkin’s sweeter drinks. My only advice is to mix it up before digging in. All the ingredients are sitting on top of the seasoned hash browns, so make sure you’re getting a bite with everything.

1. Holiday Cookie Signature Latte ($6)

Aside from cookie butter and peppermint flavors, this was the one drink that immediately reminded me of the holiday season. My first sip was so nostalgic, and took me right back to being a kid and baking cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Dunkin'

Unlike the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, which was mostly just sweet, the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte had tons of spice mixed in like eating a fresh snickerdoodle cookie.

I will 100% be ordering this again because it tasted like a holiday cookie in a cup and got me right into the spirit of the season.