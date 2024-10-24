Marvel fans have been traveling down the Witches’ Road each week on Agatha All Along. The Disney+ series, which premiered on Sept. 18, has conjured up plenty of theories on TikTok as to the fate of Agatha Harkness and her coven.

When the series first dropped, Disney released Agatha All Along merch that includes a pair of Minnie Mouse ears to wear to the parks. However, if your next Disney vacay is on a ship versus land, you can still enjoy a bit of witchy magic. Disney Cruise Line is serving a limited-time Agatha All Along ube latte through spooky SZN, and I got to try it during my Halloween on the High Seas vacay.

The Ingredients In DCL’s Agatha All Along Drink Are All Faves

The $8 AAA-themed coffee is an Insta-worthy purple drink that includes ube condensed milk, oat milk, coconut syrup, and espresso. The DCL announced it was serving Agatha-inspired drinks on the special Halloween cruises this fall to those who sail on the Disney Magic, Dream, Fantasy, and Wish ships.

I was on the Fantasy this October and found the Agatha drink at both the Cove Cafe on Deck 11 and Vista Cafe on Deck 4. Since I’ve been tuning in each week and obsessed with Agatha, Billy, and the rest of the coven, I just had to try the specialty ube latte to see if it brought my tastebuds glory to the end.

An Honest Review Of Disney’s Agatha All Along Latte

As an ube lover and fan of the show, I was immediately sold. It didn’t even matter that the speciality sip was an additional cost on board. It bewitched me.

Rachel Chapman

The Disney Cruise is mostly all-inclusive with meals and drinks. However, the adults-only restaurants Palo and Remy are an additional fee, as well as alcoholic beverages and specialty lattes. As a coffee lover, I feel that splurging on a delicious espresso drink is always worth it and this Agatha All Along drink was better than anything you could get at the buffet.

The nuttiness of the ube really came through, even more so than in Dunkin’s similar Potion Macchiato on its Halloween menu. I really appreciated the high-quality flavors as a fan of the purple yam.

Rachel Chapman

Disney really knows how to make a tasty ube treat. At the Disneyland Resort, there is a Mater's Haul-O-Ween Cone with ube soft serve in Disney California Adventure Park for the season. That is a 5 out of 5 with a nutty ube taste, and isn’t just vanilla ice cream with purple food coloring.

Even though the Disneyland soft serve has a stronger flavor, the Agatha All Along latte really nailed it. It was creamy, coconut-y, and not too sweet with the perfect caffeinated kick to get you going, whether that’s to see Disney character in Halloween costumes, visit the spa, or just relax on the top deck by the pool.

Unfortunately, the Agatha latte loses points on presentation because it didn’t quite nail it on Insta-worthiness. The reason Disney is using so much ube is that it’s vibrantly violet, and this latte was served in a to-go cup you couldn’t see through.

Rachel Chapman

The only way I noticed purple was by swirling my drink to look beyond the white frothy milk on top. You can order this iced or hot, but both options come in the same to-go cup.

There was also supposed to be an Agatha All Along design in the foam, but I was given Elsa from Frozen instead (???). Sure, she has ice powers and would be an excellent addition to Agatha’s coven, but it’s just not the same.

TL;DR

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 5. Disney won me over with the taste, but lost me a bit in the presentation. It’s kind of like how I was rooting for Agatha until Alice’s demise.

Overall, I enjoyed my sip, but don’t think it was worth $8 for missing the picture-perfect mark.

Chuck Zlotnick/Disney

In addition to the ube latte, Disney announced an enchanted purple lager inspired by Agatha All Along that is also supposed to be on the Halloween cruises, but I didn’t see that on any menus on the Fantasy. I’m much more of a coffee girl than a beer babe, but if you’re looking for something to drink with your witches, you can always look out for that as well.