The WandaVision Recap You Need Before Agatha All Along

Agatha All Along doesn’t really feel like typical Marvel fare. The witchy Disney+ series is more focused on magic spells than big CGI robot fights, and because of this distinction, it’s bound to draw in a whole new audience. The only problem is that jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point feels like an overwhelmingly daunting experience. Don’t worry — you don’t need to speed-watch three dozen movies to enjoy this show. You just need to know a couple details, and you’ll be ready to press play.

The only other MCU project that Agatha Harkness has appeared in is 2021’s series WandaVision, where she secretly tormented Wanda Maximoff in the suburban town of Westview. So basically, WandaVision is the main show you should know a bit about before starting Agatha All Along, although there is a key detail from the Marvel movies that will also come into play.

Now, let’s get into the only essential stuff a Marvel newbie will need to know as they dive into Agatha’s witchy ways.

Why Agatha Is In Westview & Thinks Her Name Is Agnes

In WandaVision, Wanda put a gigantic hex on the town of Westview causing all of its residents to behave like sitcom characters. That seemed to include Agatha, who posed as Wanda’s best friend and neighbor Agnes for most of the show. However, it was later revealed (through song) she was actually the centuries-old witch Agatha, who had come to Westview drawn by Wanda’s immense powers.

In the series finale, Wanda defeated Agatha and trapped her in Westview as Agnes, also stripping the witch of all her powers. So, now Agnes is just in Westview with no idea she’s actually the witch Agatha.

Agatha Can Absorb Other Witches’ Powers

A key part of Agatha’s power is magic absorption. When her coven in 17th century Salem attempted to execute her for practicing dark magic, she drained all of their life forces to escape. She could even absorb Wanda’s powerful chaos magic blasts, taking some of the power for herself in the process.

So, About The Darkhold & Wanda’s Sons

At the end of WandaVision, Wanda stole the Darkhold from Agatha. The Darkhold is basically this demonically cursed book that seriously levels up magic users... but also corrupts its holder with dark magic. When Wanda took the book, she wreaked havoc across the multiverse as the Scarlet Witch. This all went down in 2022’s movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which followed her multiversal rampage as she killed indiscriminately in search of some version of her sons.

Oh yeah, Wanda unknowingly created two boys —Billy and Tommy — during her time in Westview, but since they were made from her magic, they disappeared when she lifted the hex. They may become important in Agatha All Along (especially since Billy is a magic user in the comics named Wiccan).

Wanda’s Death Could Be Agatha’s Saving Grace

At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda sacrificed herself to destroy all versions of the Darkhold within the multiverse. So not only is Wanda now dead, the object she used to keep Agatha trapped in Westview is also destroyed. That means Agatha can be free again... if Agnes can finally remember who she really is.

And now, you are officially ready to start Agatha All Along! New episodes release Wednesdays on Disney+.

