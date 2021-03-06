With the world of WandaVision closed up, Marvel fans are now looking ahead to what's next for the Scarlet Witch within the sprawling cinematic universe. The reality-altering Disney+ series introduced some characters and storylines that are sure to be hugely important to the newly begun Phase 4 of the MCU, and after the final moment of the finale, everyone is wondering the same thing about two important heroes. Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from WandaVision Episode 9, "The Series Finale." Although they seemed to vanish, many fans are convinced Billy and Tommy are still alive after WandaVision's finale and will make a big return in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In WandaVision, Wanda magically created her twin sons Billy and Tommy as a part of her idealized life within the Hex. Fans watched as the boys aged up impossibly fast and gained superpower of their own: Billy inheriting his mother's magical abilities and Tommy getting his uncle's super-speed. However, since the boys were inextricably connected to Wanda's hex magic, they were doomed to disappear after Wanda returned Westview to its original state.

One final moment in the finale's post-credits scene seems to confirm Billy and Tommy aren't fully gone, though. While studying up on her newfound powers with the Darkhold, Wanda heard her sons calling out to her for help.

It's unclear whether the cry for help was simply in Wanda's memory or if she really did hear her sons in that moment, but since it looks like Marvel's Phase 4 could focus on the comics' Young Avengers lineup (of which Billy and Tommy's superhero personas Wiccan and Speed play a major part), fans think the twins will make a comeback in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. ICYMI, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed Wanda's next big appearance will be in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie, which is due out March 25, 2022.

Because of the magical, multiverse nature of the new movie, there are a ton of ways Billy and Tommy could come back. Given the film's title, one of the most convincing theories is that Wanda will travel to a different dimension in order to rescue her vanished sons, likely wreaking some unintentional magical havoc in her stead that Doctor Strange will need to deal with.

There's also a good chance this trans-dimensional journey will introduce a new big bad for Phase 4 — a demonic antagonist fans were guessing would appear in WandaVision. The three names being tossed around are Nightmare, Chthon, and Mephisto. If Wanda travels to a new realm like the Dream Dimension to reunite with her sons, then she will likely have to face off against the world's ruler, Nightmare. On the other hand, both Chthon and Mephisto are more closely related to Wanda in the comics, with the chaos god Chthon being the one to give Wanda her powers and the devilish Mephisto being partially responsible for Billy and Tommy's existence.

Since the MCU is simply inspired by the comics rather than directly adapting them, it's anyone's guess what direction Wanda's story will go in the new Doctor Strange movie, but it sure sounds like Billy and Tommy will be an integral part of it.