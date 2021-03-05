WandaVision has officially come to an end, but Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) story is just getting started. Marvel fans have known she's set to appear in the upcoming movie Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness since before WandaVision began, and the show's final scene dropped a serious hint about where the powerful Avenger is headed next. So, what does WandaVision's finale post-credits scene mean? She's gone full Scarlet Witch.

Warning: Major spoilers for the WandaVision finale follow. In the WandaVision finale, Wanda destroyed the Hex once and for all, saying goodbye to her fantasy life with Vision (Paul Bettany), and embracing her true identity as Scarlet Witch. After donning a brand-new superhero look, she bid farewell to Westview with the vanquished Agatha Harkness' (Kathryn Hahn) spellbook in tow, ready to master magic in her grief.

The finale's post-credits scene picked up with Wanda some time later as she continued her studies in a remote mountainside cabin. As she was reading, she heard her twin sons Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne) screaming for help. It looked like it was as surprising to Wanda as it was for audiences, since the boys were created through Wanda's Chaos Magic and presumably ceased to exist when the Hex was destroyed (just like the new Vision she created was).

Marvel/Disney+

The ending is definitely a setup for Wanda's arc in Doctor Strange 2. In the finale, Agatha told Wanda she was even more powerful than the "Sorcerer Supreme" (aka Doctor Strange), foreshadowing some sort of team-up between the two powerful magic users.

The post-credits scene also establishes a powerful motive for Wanda in the movie: finding her children. The twins are supposedly dead in the pre-existing Marvel world, but Wanda could be hearing them in a parallel universe. That would make sense, since upcoming movies like Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home seem to be introducing multiverses into the MCU.

Bringing other universes into play could also help explain Wanda's connection to the Infinity Stones. Fans know part of the Mind Stone exists within Wanda, making her the all-powerful Scarlet Witch. That could also explain why she was able to seemingly sense her kids in another universe: Maybe the Mind Stone in her can sense other realities... or her magic is simply that powerful.

Who knows? Maybe that universe even contains another Vision. Right before disappearing, Hex Vision told Wanda, "We have said goodbye before, so it stands to reason..." She replied: "We'll say hello again." With the multiverse poised to crack open in upcoming Marvel projects, there are infinite possibilities for where Wanda's emotional, exhilarating story is headed next.