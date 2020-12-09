The Marvel Cinematic Universe did something genuinely remarkable with The Infinity Saga, as it's now called. Faced with attempting to build a franchise without its two most popular character sets, the X-Men and the Spider-Verse, it set about turning B-listers like Iron Man and Captain America into household names. But even though the MCU has succeeded beyond anyone's wildest expectations, Spider-Man remains its biggest draw. That's why the reported Spider-Man 3 cast will get fans super excited, as the newest film just may bring in the entire Spider-Fam.

Before the MCU even existed, Sony was the leading production studio in making Marvel films. The release of the original Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire as the titular webslinger in 2002 was arguably the moment the superhero craze of the last two decades took off. (Meanwhile, the failure of 2006's Spider-Man 3 is supposedly what inspired Marvel to start its own studio.)

But even though the MCU has thus far treated current star Tom Holland as *the* canonical Spider-Man, sweeping the older franchises under the rug, fans haven't been so quick to let go. Moreover, the newest reports about the as-yet-untitled Sony-MCU Spider-Man 3 collaboration point to a film that will tie all three Spider-Man versions to appear on the big screen thus far into one happy family.

'Spider-Man 3' Teaser Spider-Man 3 began filming in October of 2020, a delay from the original summer start date due to the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there's not much to go on and no trailers or posters as of yet. But fans already have an idea of where the new film is headed, thanks to a Spider-Man 2 DVD/Blu-ray bonus scene. The extra scene builds on Spider-Man 2's post-credits sequence that revealed one of Spider-Man's most famous nemesis, J. Jonah Jameson. But bringing back the angry newsman devoted to exposing Spider-Man as a conspiracy-spewing YouTuber wasn't why fans got excited. It was the return of actor J.K. Simmons, who played the same character back in Sony's original Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy.

'Spider-Man 3' Cast Fans already know the main cast of the current Spider-Man was signed for a potential trilogy of films. Tom Holland will be back as the titular Peter Parker and Zendaya as his love interest MJ Watson. Jacob Batalon has confirmed he'll return as Ned, Parker's BFF. Marisa Tomei will also be back as Aunt May. Moreover, it was confirmed Benedict Cumberbatch would be the crossover character from the MCU to the Spider-Man films in this installment, reprising his role as Doctor Strange. J.K. Simmons' cameo appearance in the sequel's bonus content signaled Sony was comfortable carrying over actors from previous big-screen versions. But even so, fans were surprised when sources told The Hollywood Reporter Jamie Foxx would return as Electro, a role he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the two-film series which starred Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man that fell between Maguire and Holland. But bringing back a character from each of the previous Spider-Man series just may be the tip of the iceberg. Though Marvel and Sony have not confirmed it, multiple reports now claim both Maguire and Garfield have signed onto the new Spider-Man 3 film, possibly making it a film featuring the big three Spider-Men. Not only are both older versions of the character rumored to be making appearances, but reportedly, so will their respective love interests. Reports have surfaced that Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone are in talks to come back as Mary Jane from Maguire's trilogy and Gwen Stacy from the Garfield films, respectively. And Electro may not be alone in reprising his villain. Alfred Molina will reportedly return as Doc Ock, the villain from Maguire's Spider-Man 2. Elite Daily reached out to Marvel and Sony for comment on these reports, but did not hear back in time for publication.

'Spider-Man 3' Plot Details Sony/Marvel/Sony As usual, Marvel and Sony are keeping all details under wraps as best they can. But if these casting stories are correct, it would change the direction of the Spider-Man live-action franchise to something far more akin to the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The latter featuring a young Miles Morales accidentally meeting other Spider-Folk (including an older Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy as Spider-Woman, and Peter Porker as Spider-Ham) was a massive box office smash. It even took home an Oscar for Best Animated Film. Sony and the MCU are probably not planning to follow the cartoon version's plot, but it does seem like there are suddenly multiple MCU stories, all of which feature a multiverse fracturing.

'Spider-Man 3' Theories Marvel That brings me to the theories of where Spider-Man 3 is going with all these extra Spider-People. The addition of Doctor Strange to the cast is a big tell. Fans already know Disney+'s WandaVision was initially supposed to function as a lead-in to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. When the pandemic upended the MCU's big-screen release schedule, Doctor Strange 2 moved down the calendar, divorcing it from WandaVision, and placing Spider-Man 3 as the final release ahead of the sequel. WandaVision is still supposedly helping to set up Doctor Strange 2 by introducing cracks in the multiverse. But WandaVision is now arriving on Disney+ on Jan. 15, 2020, and Doctor Strange 2 has been pushed to March 2022, meaning there will be multiple films and TV series released between the two. Instead, it seems Spider-Man 3 will be doing the "multiverse breaks wide open" honors ahead of Doctor Strange.