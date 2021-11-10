Marvel has always kept the plots of its movies under wraps as long as possible. That’s not just true for Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released by Disney but was also true of the X-Men films at Fox and the Spiderverse films at Sony. With spoilers on lock, fans can work themselves into a frenzy trying to uncover what might happen. There have been many rumors about crossover appearances for the latest Spider-Man movie, Tom Holland’s last in the currently planned trilogy. So are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man 3 or not?

For those new to the Spider-Man films, Maguire and Garfield were the previous inhabitants of the Spidey suit when the franchise was under the complete control of Sony Pictures. When Sony and Disney joined forces to crossover the character into the MCU, the production recast the role from Garfield to Holland. Since then, there’s been a bit of a separation of MCU and Spiderverse. Venom and Into The Spider-verse are in one timeline and the MCU in another. Fans have wanted a crossover to combine the two worlds, but for a while, it seemed unlikely.

The first sign that could be changing was the recasting of J.K. Simmons as Spider-Man’s nemesis, J. Jonah Jameson. At the time, producers insisted that his performance was so iconic that Marvel couldn’t replace him but that this was a different iteration of the character. That made it seem like he would be the only one.

But that all changed with an update towards the end of 2020, when Collider reported that Alfred Molina’s rumor’s return from 2004’s Spider-Man 2 was confirmed, as was Jamie Foxx’s return from 2013’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. (Multiple sources have since confirmed this.) Along with them, the article claimed the main leads from the original Maguire trilogy and the later Garfield duology that ended when the MCU took over would also be back, aka Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, and Emma Stone. But when asked for comment, Marvel and Sony stayed mum.

Those rumors have circled back around recently with the film’s imminent release. (Its arrival is next now that Eternals is out.) Moreover, there have been other hints that a crossover is coming. Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s post-credit sequence featured Venom moving Eddie Brock from the film’s current timeline to the MCU one.

But Tom Holland says all of this is untrue. When asked back in February 2021, he said that neither Maguire nor Garfield would be in the film, or if they were, they weren’t in any part of the movie he’d filmed. Now they could be in scenes he’s not in — for example, the Venom sequel, he’s technically on a TV, not on-screen with Tom Hardy. And Holland is known for accidentally telling reporters spoilers, so the production has given him false information before.

But Holland seemed very solid on “this is not happening.” Instead, he said this is a “dark” and “sad” story about the character. Fans will have to wait and see what happens in the film when it arrives in theaters in December.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.