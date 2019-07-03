Spider-Man: Far From Home is the third reboot of the live action films from Sony since 2002. In 17 years, there have been three Spider-Mans (Spiders-Men?), two MJs, one Gwen Stacy and one, count 'em, one J. Jonah Jameson. The blustering editor of The Daily Bugle was played by J.K. Simmons in the original 2002-2006 Raimi Spider-Man films with such memorable aplomb, his character was dropped entirely from The Amazing Spider-Man reboot. But fans missed him, as is evidenced by these tweets about J.K. Simmons' return in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow.

As a stand-alone Spider-Man film in a post-Blip world, Peter Parker is somewhat alone in fighting the bad guys this time. The other Avengers are off-world, or uncontactable. Though Parker thinks he has an ally in Mysterio, it turns out that's not true either. In fact, Parker and Mysterio wind up in a battle mano-a-mano, where Parker reigns triumphant. Or does he?

The mid-credits sequence says otherwise. Standing in Times Square with MJ, Parker is suddenly assaulted by the giant screens showing doctored video footage, which makes it look like he murdered the innocent Mysterio. But it's not just the video itself, but who is broadcasting it. Turns out it's running on the Daily Bugle, with Jameson leading the charge,. Fox News style.

And Jameson, bless everyone's hearts is played by Simmons. Because they're really no one better. Fans went nuts.

For those who may never have seen the original Spider-Man films with Tobey Maguire, Peter Parker was initially envisioned to be a little bit like Superman in the comics, taking a job as a journalist. Unlike Clark Kent, who wrote for a living, Parker was a photographer.

As Parker's career continues to grow, he discovers his boss, Jameson is obsessed with Spider-Man. Before too long, Jameson is hounding his shutterbug employee to get out there and get him a picture of the vigilante for the paper. In the comics, Parker finally does turn in a picture of himself (though not admitting how he got it) cementing his role at the paper.

However, there's a twist to it. Jameson decides he hates Spider-Man, and it becomes the paper's mission to uncover the webslinger's identity. For Parker, this makes everything really hard.

In the stand-alone franchise, Jameson's hatred of Spidey makes him an unambiguous villain, one Parker is continually trying to avoid getting caught by. But in the MCU, things are a little different. After all, Jameson's hatred of Spider-Man comes from his love of law-and-order. He hates the whole vigilante schtick, arguing that Spider-Man is dangerous to society because he operates outside the law.

That's the exact same sentiment the Avengers have been dealing with since the events of Ultron. Jameson isn't alone in his opinion. In fact, unlike the first time Simmons played the role, he's going to have lots of people who agree with him.

It will make for an exciting spin on an already fully developed character. Welcome to the MCU, J.K. Simmons. I think you're going to like it here.