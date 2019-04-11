Hawkeye's New TV Show Announcement May Have Spoiled A New 'Avengers: Endgame' Character

Not all of the Avengers have been lucky enough to receive the same amount of attention as some of the most popular heroes among their ranks. Although he's been a part of the fierce group since its early origins onscreen, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye was left without standalone films throughout Marvel's Avengers roller coaster. The character is now getting his own TV series on Disney+, but Hawkeye's new TV show announcement may have spoiled a new character possibly slated for an introduction in Avengers: Endgame.

According to Variety, the upcoming streaming service Disney+ is planning a limited series about the superhero Hawkeye, and Renner is even expected to reprise his role. The six-to-eight-episode series will reportedly focus on Hawkeye's alter ego Clint Barton training new recruit Kate Bishop to take his place. In the Marvel Comics stories, Kate Bishop first appears as a teenager in the Young Avengers series. She takes on the Hawkeye persona soon after Clint Barton's Hawkeye dies, but this being a fictional universe, Clint comes back to life and later joins forces with Kate in a new division of the Avengers.

So what does this have to do with Endgame? As CinemaBlend points out, a scene in one of the movie's trailers shows Clint teaching a teen girl how to use an archery bow. The shot has ignited speculation that the girl may be his daughter, as Clint was off the grid in 2018's Infinity War in order to protect his family. However, knowing this new info about the Hawkeye series, Marvel fans now wonder if the girl is Kate Bishop, possibly setting up a smooth transition between Avengers: Endgame and Disney+'s upcoming show.

Marvel Studios

Of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has veered away from faithfully following the comics' source material in the past. Perhaps Endgame will flip fans' expectations and drop a bombshell about the characters. Could Kate be Clint's daughter in the MCU? Also seen in trailers is Hawkeye's new appearance as Ronin, the persona he adopted when the comic book character was reborn and he joined the mission to save the original Ronin, Maya Lopez. Following his resurrection, Clint continued to fight as Ronin and allowed Kate to keep the Hawkeye name. Have he and Kate already settled into their new superhero identities by the time Endgame starts?

Marvel Studios

Renner revealed close to nothing about his character's future in an April 10 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying about Hawkeye's new look, "It's kinda like what happens in all the Avenger films where the costumes change always, the haircuts change...you gotta change it up once in a while."

So Hawkeye himself is staying mum, but it looks like the clues about Kate are definitely adding up. While fans run through theories about what Endgame may reveal about the pair, they have other Avengers timelines and personas to consider. The Hawkeye series joins plans for a Disney+ show following Marvel's Winter Soldier and Falcon and another focusing on Scarlet Witch, Loki, and Vision. The new streaming service will launch late this year, so here's to getting another dose of superhero glory soon.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters on Friday, April 26.